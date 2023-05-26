This week’s column carries a theme. Just stay with me, here.
It’s called opening up the live music experience for everyone, young and old, to all genres of music. From rock and metal to countrified Americana to jazz and mamba, if you’re playing any sort of music you want to be heard.
And for the next generation to open their eyes, ears and minds to the concept of making your own music or simply appreciating music that much more, avenues need to be open.
The “Revival Summer Series” began last Saturday night with an epic show at the historic Vaska Theatre. A truly all-ages event, by night’s end there was an array of generations there for one thing: to rock. And rock they did.
Wow! That’s really all I can say about the night. Between the venue, owned and operated by Justin Hackney, the sound and lights (and smoke machine) wrangled by Chris McGath and the efforts of Upside Down Entertainment’s dynamic duo of Brandon Cramer and Scott Golden, it was a good one.
Basics from Wichita Falls, Texas, opened the show with a fresh sound of alt-emo goodness coming from its three members. “Fold Out Couch” proved to be a fan favorite: https://youtu.be/443hUxpE3xs.
Down two members, the night’s stripped down vocals, guitar and drums only enhanced the personal quality of fellow Wichita Falls, Texas, psych and positivity-based Loveship. A columnist favorite from their set was this over six-minute epic, “Beloved”: https://youtu.be/pqmbKgZG4Ww.
Lawton’s own Senseless followed with a standout set. From their prior two Revival performances, their young audience was excited for their return. Now with Garrett Velarde added as second guitar, they’ve been able to take their sound to new heights. Unfortunately, video taken didn’t turn out, but you can still find plenty of live video from the band from the columnist’s YouTube channel.
Titan Metal hit a stellar set from the stage. From singer Ricky Razor’s rampages into the audience to stir up the mini-pit to the stellar performances, with Dakota Hooper joining on guitar, they rocked. And if you didn’t get pinballed by Razor, can you say you’ve actually been to a Titan Metal show?
Golden, one of DeadCore’s singers, joined the band for a Slipknot cover that had the mini-pit in full effect on “Sic”: https://youtu.be/FelspqwxqdQ.
The favorite sight of the night was seeing Micah Kirstein, 3, and his just-his-size acoustic guitar fitted with an Iron Man strap hop on stage and get into a shred-off with lead guitarist Dayton Keel. He’s one of those young folks inspired to rock out that these Revival series shows are all about.
I must give it up to Lucavi for bringing one of their all-time great performances to their headlining slot to close out the Revival. There’s a lot of hype for this four-piece and if you were in the audience, you’ll understand why. You can catch a glimpse from this video of “Tree of Might”: https://youtu.be/dQwax-RtiAQ.
Following this, Titan Metal took its show on the road to the Railhead Saloon for a second show on Saturday night. Taking a cue from Lucavi headlining the night before, it was a non-stop weekend for drummer David Dodson who earned the Iron Horse award for drumming in four intensive shows in a 24-hour period.
A set highlight was Lucavi’s Garrett Glass and Komatryp’s Roy Driggers joining the band for the song written about the Railhead bond of musicians and fans, “In the Blood.” It was a special nightcap to an amazing night of heavy live music: https://youtu.be/dQwax-RtiAQ.
Now, if you’re looking for some family-friendly live music this weekend, just go ahead and start driving to Medicine Park because it’s time for the 6th Annual Roots Ball.
Event Coordinator Dwight Cope has high hopes that a weekend of great weather and a fantastic lineup of live music will make this a fantastic start to the summer season from Hitchin’Post Park’s main stage.
Here’s the lineup:
•Friday: 7 p.m., Billy Irwin & The Gambits; 9 p.m., Electric Okie Test.
•Saturday, 3 p.m., The Three Fs & Joe Mack; 5 p.m., Dance Monkey Dance; 7 p.m., Patti Steel; 9 p.m., The 1oz. Jig.
•Sunday: 3 p.m., Matt Moran; 5 p.m., Smilin’ Bob English Band; 7 p.m., Bottom of the Barrel; 9 p.m., Red Dirt Rangers.
You’ll get some highlights from events in Sunday’s edition as well as next week’s column.
Looking over at the “coming soon” sign at Lawton’s Ned Shepler Park, it looks like city planners are onto a great idea where Lawton could start doing its part in giving the public great opportunity to hear an array of local talent.
A proposed amphitheater-style setup is under consideration that would offer a stage and ideal setting for a live music show. I can already picture it. Stop by Southwest 4th Street and Gore Boulevard and take a look at the plans.
If you like it, let city leaders know this is a direction you want to see things go and grow.
