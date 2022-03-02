Open world holds back 'Horizon' sequel's true potential

Open world fatigue has definitely set in with a vengeance while playing “Horizon Forbidden West.”
Developer Guerilla Games has crafted one of the finest experiences of the last several years — especially when enjoyed on the PlayStation 5 (“Forbidden West” also released on the aging PlayStation 4). The graphics and animations are absolutely stunning — surpassing the bar that was set with 2017’s “Horizon Zero Dawn.” The writing — especially in regards to character dialogue — has improved tremendously. And the gameplay has received some nice refinements that help address some of the concerns — especially with human melee combat — directed at the previous game. So with a game that shows substantial improvement in almost every aspect compared to its predecessor, why is playing the game such a slog at times? The open world structure.
“Forbidden West” follows the Ubisoft sequel formula of open world design: take what worked in the first game and simply expand on it by adding even more. More culverts. More bases. More ruins. More random hidden locations on the map that must be visited in order to be revealed. It all results in a game that is still extremely enjoyable to play, and one that is a technical powerhouse that showcases just what next-generation consoles are capable of — even if it’s still a cross-platform title — but also a game that feels like a chore to play at times. The structure is built upon the fatigue of nigh-unlimited exploration that takes away from the compelling main storyline.
Alloy, now known as the savior of Meridian following the events of the first game in which she defeated the rogue AI Hades, has spent the last six months searching for a backup copy of Gaia, the AI that was in charge of repopulating the earth with plants and animals after the Faro Plague of robots wiped out all life on earth. Due to corruption, Gaia destroyed herself and produced a copy of Elisabet Sobeck, the scientist who created the program to save the world. That copy is Alloy.
While Hades was defeated, the plan it set in motion continues with the robots once assigned to help terraform the planet and look over humanity have now started turning on humans and becoming much more aggressive. This new robotic nature is seen through the gameplay, during which robots almost always attack on sight, and will pursue you for an extended period of time.
This game’s story is much improved over the original, which had a great mystery behind it set in a universe that was extremely fascinating, but was told in a relatively inoffensive and somewhat boring manner. The “Forbidden West” story does a much better job of continuing the flesh out the cultures and their histories in the game while expanding on the conflict at the center of the story. It doesn’t have the hook of the mystery of what happened to humanity previously, but it still has some interesting revelations.
But all of those revelations and developments are locked behind a structure that encourages random progress of a checklist of items in order to advance the story forward. Any time your open world title has a literal list of activities — many of which are still undiscovered 15 hours into the game — it’s never a good sign. At times, playing “Forbidden West” feels more like a job than a pastime.
Thankfully, the gameplay builds on an already solid foundation from the original game. Alloy loses almost all of her abilities and equipment in between titles, and must build her skills back up from the basics once again. Progression is a bit faster, and within the first five hours of gameplay, you’ve already amassed most of your former weaponry. You’ll need every piece in order to combat the much more aggressive machines — machines so aggressive that many players have reported having to tone down the difficulty in order to continue. This isn’t “Dark Souls” or “Elden Ring” levels of difficulty, but certain encounters can be tough if you don’t plan out your attack strategy ahead of time.
When playing “Forbidden West,” I can’t help but question how much more enjoyable this game would be if it stuck to a more wide linear structure, rather than this absolutely massive, and relatively empty, open world that’s populated mostly by the most mundane of fetch quests and exploration areas that offer little in the way of tangible rewards. Sure, much of it can be skipped, but for certain individuals addicted to completion, or for those who want to get the most out of their purchase, it’s overwhelming and often counterproductive. Still, “Horizon Forbidden West” is one of the real true next-gen showcases and those structural problems can be overlooked for what is an enjoyable second outing for Alloy and this post-apocalyptic world.
“Horizon Forbidden West” is available now on PS4 and PS5. If you own a PS5, be sure to purchase the PS4 version of “Forbidden West.” It’s $10 cheaper at $59.99, as opposed to the next-gen version at $69.99, and includes a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Save yourself $10.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.