A celebrated Lawtonian is bidding adieu to his home of 17 years Friday night with a celebration.
And you’re invited.
A mixture of friends will perform and send Albert Rivas off with a dream show with a purpose.
Rivas said he is moving to Oklahoma City soon.
The event is the culmination of a lot of decisions Rivas said have set the path in motion for a journey he’d never thought he’d undertake. He’s taking a leap of faith.
“In life we’re often faced with a decision that deals with unknowns, ones that can be scary, or put us out of our comfort zones,” he said. “I’m a firm believer those are the types of journeys we all see the most personal growth from.”
Rivas has been experiencing a spiritual evolution since a mental health bout about a year ago. It’s taken him deep into self-discovery and realigning priorities.
He’s taken the name of Beto Divino as part of his reclamation of himself as he transforms into the person he wants to see looking back from the mirror.
“I kind of came out of it able to live a more authentic version of myself,” he said. “I’m striving to live now more so than before.”
For the variety show’s event flyers and promotion, he’s still identified as Albert Rivas.
“Nobody knows Beto,” he said.
They will. On the night of the show, programs will read “One Last Night with Beto & Friends.
The show is more than an ego trip. Rivas/Divino has a purpose with the night’s affair.
“I knew before I made this decision, I wanted to host a concert that celebrated all of my years involved within this community,” he said. “This is where I found my passion, my family and myself. It only made sense for me to do one last show as a Lawtonian.”
“We have a lot of great surprises in store,” he added.
The evening is a fundraiser to provide four Southwest Oklahoma high school seniors involved in performing arts with scholarships. It’s also to make a donation to the Next Generation Performing Arts Camp that has been held at Cameron University for two years, and now a third that will take place in Summer 2023.
It’s about giving back, according to Rivas/Divino. With over 12 years of fundraising, volunteering, serving on committees and boards, as a representative advocate specially for the arts, he knows how to do it. He said he’s returning a favor to the arts community.
“It’s a fundraiser that allows me the opportunity to help give back to the area that gave so much to me — the arts,” he said.
“Within my own craft I’ve been an actor, director, stage manager, donor, emcee, host, singer, and so much more. All because it not only made an impact in the community, but also an impact on me.”
Rivas/Divino is putting his everything into it. He’s rehearsing daily while putting together the show’s programming and coordinating the talent joining him.
Tickets for the show have been selling quickly. Rivas/Divino said he expects all but about 60 to 80 tickets to be available at this point for the 400-seat venue.
“We’ve raised a good amount of money,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support this community has shown for this event. It’s rare for someone who is living.
“It shows the people who know my heart and I know their heart,” he said. “What this event shows is we’re all still a community. ... That love is still there with all of us.”
Now, on with the show. And, oh what a show it is, Rivas/Divino said.
“My concert is somewhat of a variety show; I’ve related it to something along the lines of the ‘Frank Sinatra Variety Show’ or the ‘Dean Martin Variety Show,’ one that will be filled with solos, duets, group numbers, dance routines and laughter,” he said. “I’m super excited to be sharing the stage with some of the best talent in Southwest Oklahoma.”
There also will be a live band on stage, with Greg Hoepfner as the musical director, Rivas/Divino said.
“The piano, drums, saxophone, trumpet, violin, all will join the stage with equally as talented top performers,” he said. “We’ll be featuring songs by, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Etta James, Broadway and others.”
Rivas/Divino’s brother, Anthony Spencer, will open the performance. He said it means a lot for it to begin with his beginnings — family. The performers also represent his journey as well.
“I’ve got the best of the best with me this night,” he said, “many of which have been part of my journey in the last 17 years.”
Following the performance, Rivas/Divino will begin his move to Oklahoma City where he’s looking to get into a job, get settled in and get comfortable. With the Lyric Theatre in close proximity, he said he’s looking forward to, “hopefully,” making his mark there.
“I’ll be on stage again one day,” he said.