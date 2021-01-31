Before that final curtain calls, a hometown talent is asking his friends and fans to see him in action one last time in an iconic role.
Rudy Ramos is inviting everyone who’s never had opportunity before to tune into the livestreamed last performance of his one-man-show, “Geronimo: Life on the Reservation” on Thursday. His last time to perform locally was in 2015.
“Many people from Lawton and Comanche County have written me the last few years asking when I was bringing the show back to Lawton,” he said.
The livestream will be from his Aug. 29, 2020, performance at the White Fire Theater in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Ramos closed out the 2020 Solo Festival with his performance, directed by Steve Railsback. The show, with no audience in the theater, was first livestreamed throughout the country and into Europe that evening. It would serve as his retirement from the iconic Western character.
“I will not be doing it again,” he said. “Anywhere. Traveling is not safe now and most theaters around the country are shut down.”
The tale of “Geronimo: Life on the Reservation” shares the seldom told side of Geronimo’s life as a prisoner of war on the Fort Sill Indian Reservation. Focusing on the resiliency, humor, and genius of the great Apache leader, Ramos said he’s found great reward from portraying this historic character. A Native American, he felt an importance in bringing this forgotten chapter in American history to life.
Despite limitations in travel and work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramos continues to find a warm production family with the Paramount Network’s hit TV show, “Yellowstone.” Starring opposite Kevin Costner, he said he’s finding some of the most fulfilling work in his over 50-year career as Felix Long on the show. Its fourth season is slated to kick off in June.