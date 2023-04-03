Keyboardist Michael Bluestein is celebrating his 15th year with seminal American rock and roll band Foreigner. He said he’s looking forward to an April 11 show at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore.
Foreigner will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore.
Courtesy
When your songs live in the American pop and rock music collective consciousness, you never really fade away.
As Foreigner readies to come to Lawton for its farewell tour, the band’s longtime keyboardist shares insights into being part of the band’s historic legacy.
Michael Bluestein said the band is playing a residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nev., through this weekend. It’s been nothing but sold out shows, he said.
And American pianist, keyboardist, singer/songwriter, composer and record producer, Bluestein is first and foremost a member of Foreigner. He has been since 2008; he celebrated his 15th year on Wednesday. It’s a badge of honor to be able to play some of its 16 Top 30 hits the band has produced over the years, he said.
“It’s part of the fabric of the American popular music, rock music experience at this point,” he said. “If you’re not living in a cave, you’re going to hear some Foreigner.”
Performing the songs is easy, Bluestein said. You can’t help but get excited about these “great songs, classic hits, high energy tunes.” Audience respond overwhelmingly, he said.
“On the big hits, audiences drown you out, definitely,” he said. “It’s a big singalong for sure.”
With the last original member still in the band, Mick Jones, Bluestein feels he has to match a master every night. A favorite song to play is “Long, Long Way From Home.”
“(Of Jones) Talk about a legend; I mean, he was living in Paris in the ‘60s and played with all the French stars, Jimmy Page, he was a session man,” he said.
Jones then formed Spooky Tooth and when it didn’t take off, went on to form Foreigner, Bluestein said.
“The rest is history starting in ’77 with “Feels Like The First Time.”
Bluestein, too, understands a wide berth of music experience before finding his Foreigner home. From jazz and classical to boogie woogie, he can do it all.
“I’ve been involved with all styles of music,” he said.
Touring and working with Boz Scaggs offered an “amazing time.” He said he loved the range of songs and the musicians who were part of the ensemble.
Now joined in Foreigner with Jones and singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarists Bruce Watson and Luis Maldonado and drummer Chris Frazier, Bluestein he’s traveled the world, performing in South America, South Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand and prolifically through Europe. Wherever they go, he said, they know the songs.
With an April 11 concert slated at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore, Bluestein and company will be performing in a favored type of venue: intimate.
“I tend to like more intimate shows,” he said. “Sure, we’ll take it to play for 50,000 people or at a festival, that’s a rush, too. It’s a massive, huge feeling. But I do like the intimacy of actually seeing people there and you can hear and feel the applause. There’s something special about that, too.”
Though this will be a first time to Lawton, Bluestein said the band is in Oklahoma enough performing to almost become honorary Okies themselves.
“We have played Oklahoma a lot. … We seem to come to Oklahoma at least a couple of times a year,” he said. “And, my girlfriend’s a Tulsa girl.”