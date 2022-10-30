With the opening of its newest exhibit in the Terry K. Bell gallery, the Museum of the Great Plains is celebrating the old Cache Creek Trading Post.
Housed on its grounds at 601 NW Ferris since 1984, it’s under reconstruction and repair but it continues to inspire learning of an often unknown part of Southwest Oklahoma history.
Museum special collections curator Taylor Larson said she’s enjoyed finding photos, drawings and artifacts from the museum’s archives to put together the collection which will be on display for a year. Knowing the structure construction process was mind-blowing, she said.
“To think that staff in the 1980s built it,” she said. “I can’t image building something like that.”
Towana Spivey can.
He was museum director in the late-1970s to 1980 and hand drew the schematic sketches for the trading post and all its out structures. He knew what he was doing. He’d studied its original at the intersection of Cache Creek and the Red River, about 50 miles south of Lawton.
“I got everything lined up,” he said. “This is one I was kind of proud of.”
Museum living history interpreter Ian Swart shared that the original structure was the first Anglo-American-built structure in Southwest Oklahoma. It was a joint venture by Holland Coffee and Silas Coldville established in 1834.
Coffee and Coldville were traders from Missouri. After traveling into Southwest Oklahoma and conducting trade with the Comanche and Wichita peoples, they decided to return and establish their outpost to fill a trade vacuum, Swart said.
It’s an early-part of Oklahoma history often overlooked in classrooms. Swart said it’s an important part of Southwest Oklahoma’s legacy.
“It seems like a black hole of Oklahoma history,” he said. “It’s cool we get to do this; this is all kinds of cool.”
With its introduction of the fur trade in Southwest Oklahoma, Spivey said the trading post was left in the care of a Choctaw Indian named Fulsom while Coffee went back to St. Louis, Mo., for about a year to get married. When he returned he found the store and business, “in shambles,” he said.
“He was so discouraged, he abandoned it,” he said.
When rediscovered in the late-1970s, Spivey said it became a mission to bring its history to life. After making the drawings and setting up planning, he had cypress logs being cut and ready for construction. The concrete pad would provide a subfloor and allow the logs to avoid potential rot.
Spivey said he then became director of the Fort Sill Museum and left the plans in the hands for the next director to take to the next stage.
“I left the construction to the museum,” he said.
Two years later, Spivey said, he was contacted about problems during the construction. Budget cuts led to treated wood instead of the cypress and the timbers were rotting prematurely after being placed against the concrete foundation. He offered his assistance for repairs.
“I had seen that as a possibility,” he said. “It cost them more in the long run.”
The trading post was finally finished and opened to the public in 1984. Over the years it has served as a home of living history for many. Each year, living historians take over its grounds for an encampment and offer hands-on lessons to students and others who come to learn.
Time weathered the structure and this past summer the “Coffee Station Project” began to reconstruct and repair the buildings and fencing enclosed in the outpost. The rebuild, scheduled to reopen in Fall 2023, is in the hands of Bill Bailey and his assistant, Josh Nelson.
Since the summer heat, Bailey said the work has been moving along “much better.”
“Now that it’s cooler, we’re really making progress,” he said. “We still have a long way to go but we’ll get there.”
While Friday’s rains “literally put a damper on things,” Bailey said he’s not giving timelines anymore on his work’s completion. He said the effort is worth it, though.
“We’re trying to get it so that it’s historically believable,” he said. “That takes some effort.”