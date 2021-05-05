After four years, Oklahoma has a new poet laureate…sort of.
Joe Russell Kreger was first named to the position of Oklahoma Poet Laureate in 1998 by then Governor Frank Keating. Kreger was appointed after the death of Betty Shipley, who was a year into her two-year stint as laureate when she passed. Kreger served the remainder of Shipley’s appointment and then his own two-year appointment, ending his term in 2001.
Now, 20 years later, Gov. Kevin Stitt has selected Kreger to serve for a second term as laureate, making him the first poet in Oklahoma history to serve two terms in the position.
“Well, I was actually encouraged by the governor’s office to submit an application,” Kreger said. “I guess Governor Stitt had read some of my stuff and I think the values I projected in my poems were something he identified with and appreciated. I know it must have been something more than my literary excellence which I don’t know that this country boy has.”
Kreger, from Tonkawa, OK, is a farmer and rancher who was introduced to poetry by his father. Kreger didn’t try his hand at the craft until he was nearly 60. Kreger identifies as a cowboy poet, his poetry reflects both life on the ranch and his own Christian faith. He has published two books on poetry, “Lookin’ at Life” and “Still Lookin’.”
A lot has changed since Kreger’s first appointment, not just in the world at large, but int the world of poetry as well.
“In my previous appointment, I really didn’t have a lot of structured assignments for the office necessarily,” Kreger said.
These days, the office is handled by the Oklahoma Arts Council and comes with a team of people to help Kreger book appointments, readings and speaking requests. Of course, that’s not the biggest change, according to Kreger.
“The biggest difference is that I was in my early 60s during that period and now I’m in my 80s under this appointment,” Kreger said. “I don’t write near as much as I used to, but I got to admit a lot of them deal with the challenges of aging. Back in my 60s I was still working on horseback, these days I’m doing lighter jobs.”
Even though Kreger admits he’s slowed down a bit since his first time in the office, he’s not planning on letting that stop him from getting out into the community and promoting poetry to kids.
“This new appointment is an affirmation that I hopefully have something worth saying still, and something worth people looking at. I might not be as active in presenting my poetry as I used to be, but I like to think this will give me the opportunity to speak to some folks about it,” Kreger said. “This was a time in my life where I was just kind of drifting, so this happening again now feels right.”
For more information about Oklahoma’s Poet Laureate program, visit arts.ok.gov.