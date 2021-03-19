The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) annual Momentum art auction opens Monday.
Artists from across Oklahoma have submitted their work to the auction. The Momentum Market Virtual Auction will open at 9 a.m. Monday and will close at 10 p.m. April 9.
Seventy percent of the winning sale price will go to the artist, while OVAC will keep 30 percent. The commission to OVAC will help cover the loss of $8,000 in admission sales due to the change in format of Momentum 2021.
OVAC’s Momentum exhibition supports Oklahoma creatives aged 30 and under through financial backing, curatorial guidance and professional development. With an environment created specifically for them, young artists gain experience, meet their audiences and are exposed to the diverse artistic movements throughout the state.
“Momentum is a crucial program for Oklahoma’s young and emerging artists. For many of them, they are exhibiting and selling work for the first time. This equips them with the skills and experience to apply for more exhibition opportunities in the future,” Krystle Brewer, OVAC’s executive director, said. “It is also a great platform to see who are Oklahoma’s next rising stars and to show our support early in their careers.”
The 2021 Guest Curator, Pablo Barrera, is Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center’s Associate Curator, and the Emerging Curator is artist, writer, designer and educator, Kristin Gentry.
For 32 years as a nonprofit, OVAC has helped Oklahoma artists enrich the state. OVAC presents Momentum 2021 in partnership with MAINSITE in Norman and Living Arts of Tulsa. This program is supported by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, The Oklahoma Arts Council, Norman Arts Council, Living Arts of Tulsa, Dunlap Codding, 21c Museum Hotel, The Chickasaw Nation and Southwestern Printing.
To browse the auction visit, 32auctions.com/Momentum2021.