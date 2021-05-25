Oklahoma filmmakers are eligible for a new grant program from The Santa Fe Film Institute. The program was created to cultivate filmmaking in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas.
The program is designed to support regional filmmakers, as well as cast, crew and other industry members to help ensure the completion and success of film projects. Applicants in Oklahoma will be eligible to apply for up to $2,000.
Eligible projects can be any runtime and includes films, scripts and treatments that are in the developmental stage, in-progress, pre-production, production or post-production.
The application deadline is July 26 and the film institute will award multiple grants during the program’s first cycle for a total of $5,000 to be announced in November.
For more information, visit santafefilminstitute.org.