OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Arts Council is seeking nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards through October 23. The awards recognize individuals and organizations whose contributions to the arts have had an impact in communities, schools or across the state. The awards are presented by the Governor during a special ceremony at the state Capitol.
Awards are presented in several categories including:
The Governor’s Award, which recognizes individuals for longtime leadership and significant contributions to the arts across Oklahoma.
Arts in Education Award, which recognizes an individual, organization, school, educator or group for their outstanding leadership and service in the arts benefitting youth and/or arts in education.
Business in the Arts Award, which recognizes businesses/corporations who exhibit outstanding support of the arts in Oklahoma. This award was created in memory of Earl Sneed, prominent arts advocate.
Community Service Award, which recognizes individuals for significant contributions to the arts in specific Oklahoma communities in the areas of leadership and volunteerism.
Media in the Arts Award, which recognizes an individual member in the media who demonstrates commitment to the arts in Oklahoma documented through public awareness support and fairness, initiative, creativity and professionalism in reporting. This award was created in memory of Bill Crawford, veteran professional journalist.
George Nigh Public Service in the Arts Award, which recognizes an Oklahoma government official for outstanding support of the arts. The category was named in honor of former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh.
Nominees must be current residents of the State of Oklahoma and living in Oklahoma full time, or organizations/businesses that work in and for the benefit of Oklahoma. Previous recipients of The Governor’s Award are not eligible. Honorees will be selected by the Governor’s Arts Awards Selection Committee, which is comprised of members of the Governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board and may include past Governor’s Award recipients.
A nomination form is available at arts.ok.gov. Deadline for submissions is Friday, October 23, 2020.
For more information, contact Joel Gavin, Oklahoma Arts Council director of marketing and communications, at (405) 521-2037 or joel.gavin@arts.ok.gov.