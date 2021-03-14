OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Arts Council will soon be investing in arts programs tailored to meet specific needs of older adults across the state after being awarded a $60,000 grant by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) and Aroha Philanthropies.
The grant award for creative aging efforts is aimed at improving quality of life for a growing segment of the state’s population.
Through the grant funding, the Oklahoma Arts Council will work with Lifetime Arts, a leading nonprofit organization that specializes in creative aging program development, to provide a series of trainings across the state.
The goals include a trained network of teaching artists and service providers committed to providing creative aging programs. The funding will also enable the Oklahoma Arts Council to revive a portion of its work related to community-based arts education programs, limited in recent years due to budget cuts.
“We are grateful for this investment from NASAA and Aroha Philanthropies, which will enable us to build capacity for sustainable creative aging programs in every part of Oklahoma,” Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples said. “Not only is our older adult population growing at a faster rate than the national average, a much higher percentage of our older adult population lives in rural areas compared to the rest of country. Without intentional investment, there will be an increasing number of older Oklahomans who will lack access to programs that offer the connection, expression, and personal development that every person needs, regardless of age.”
The Oklahoma Arts Council is one of 36 state and jurisdictional arts agencies nationwide receiving an award. Each state is given the opportunity to tailor related activities to the unique needs of its constituents. The grants are part of NASAA’s Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging initiative, which seeks to expand opportunities for creative aging across the nation, facilitating lifelong learning, joy, social engagement, and improved well-being for older adults.