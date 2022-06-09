OKLAHOMA CITY — A painting of Doc Tate Nevaquaya by Nocona Burgess is one of the new artworks exhibited at the State Capitol.
After nearly six years in storage, more than 500 works of art are finally returning to the Oklahoma State Capitol. They are being joined by almost 20 newly commissioned monumental and life-sized works. The reinstallation of the artwork, representing five separate art collections, began Monday. It will unfold in phases through the end of the calendar year, according to a press release.
Led by the visual and public art staff of the Oklahoma Arts Council, crews are reinstalling works floor by floor, starting with the fifth floor and progressing down one floor at a time. Depicted in the works are Oklahoma’s historic events, natural resources, and notable people. Along with the return of well-known staples such as Wilson Hurley’s “Centennial Suite,” and Charles Banks Wilson’s portraits of Robert S. Kerr, Sequoyah, Will Rogers, and Jim Thorpe, nearly 20 new works have been commissioned for the Capitol. Most of the new works were made possible through the Oklahoma Art in Public Places Act, which requires the state to invest 1.5 percent of eligible capital improvement project budgets in public art. The Oklahoma Arts Council manages state public art commissions.
As the artwork is returned, a new space for the Betty Price Gallery, home of the Oklahoma State Art Collection, will open on the second floor. Another new space, the Hall of Heroes, commemorating Oklahoma’s distinguished history of military service, will open on the second floor near the Supreme Court chamber.
Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples called the new and returning artwork a crowning moment in the restoration of the Capitol.
“Since the time the artwork was removed from the Capitol, people have asked about its return,” said Sharples. “The Capitol is the state’s largest public museum, and now, beautifully restored and prepared to host an expanding number of art works, it has even greater potential as a space for educating Oklahomans about the history and creativity or our people and drawing visitors from around the world. The restoration of the Capitol presented an opportunity for our team to consider how to give visitors the best possible experience, and now after years of planning, we are already seeing people pause to view, examine, and enjoy the works they have been missing. We look forward to the full schedule of works being displayed in the months ahead.”
The new artwork and visitor experience
In its planning, the Oklahoma Arts Council prioritized the visitor experience, organizing artwork throughout the building according to a chronological and thematic progression. When visitors enter the building through the main entrance on the ground floor, they will be greeted by a video produced by Buffalo Nickel Creative with the help of Sterlin Harjo, co-creator and executive producer of the hit FX on Hulu series “Reservation Dogs.”
The greeting will incorporate Native languages from the state’s 39 tribal nations. Artwork on the ground floor will reflect pre-statehood and Native American history in Oklahoma. A centerpiece of the ground floor will be a mural by Yatika Starr Fields depicting the Spiro Mounds as a center of commerce in pre-contact Oklahoma. As visitors ascend floors, they will engage an expanding mix of strategically arranged subjects and themes. Themes of modern commerce and economic development in Oklahoma bring the visitor experience full circle on the fifth floor.
Where was the art?
Most of the artwork has been in climate-controlled storage in an off-site secure location to protect it during the Capitol restoration project. Several large works of art remained in the public spaces of the Capitol, notably Charles Banks Wilson’s four murals under the dome on the fifth floor depicting Oklahoma history from 1541 to 1906, and Thomas Gilbert White’s “Pro Patria,” which commemorates the tragedies and triumphs of World War I. Works that were not removed from the Capitol were covered to protect them from the harsh construction environment.