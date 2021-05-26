OKLAHOMA CITY – OETA will premiere its latest documentary, “Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later,” at 7 p.m. May 31.
The hour-long program covers the rise of Black Wall Street, the devastation wrought during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the dedication of contemporary creatives to build a new legacy, according to a press release.
The program is hosted by author, poet and historian Quraysh Ali Lansana. Lansana is the author of 20 books in poetry, nonfiction and children’s literature. He is a Tulsa Artist Fellow and serves as Acting Director of the Center for Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, where he is also Writer in Residence for the Center for Poets & Writers and Adjunct Professor in Africana Studies and English.