Bob Odenkirk’s first stab at the action genre turns out to be one of the most entertaining films in this growing niche of brutal old man goes on revenge quest films.
“Nobody” is a mixture of “John Wick” and “Taken” led by the star of “Better Call Saul” in what is certainly an out-of-wheelhouse role — a movie no one ever thought to ask for. But we’re glad someone did think to ask for it, because it’s a ludicrous 95-minute experience that’s just self aware enough to be entertaining without overbearing or stepping too far into parody mode.
Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, who is about the biggest anthesis to Saul Goodman on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” spinoff that one can possibly find. Mansell is bland, boring and absolutely uninspiring in every aspect of life. He’s almost comically mundane — a true “nobody” in a world where his wife is bored by him, his son ignores him and his boss (who’s also his father-in-law) verbally abuses him. He misses the trash truck almost every week, rides public transportation because he can’t buy a car and punches numbers into a spreadsheet for a career. The truly goes out of its way to hit the viewer over the head with just about unimaginative and forgettable Mansell is.
Director Ilya Naishuller almost goes too far in hitting this point home. It’s only about 20-25 minutes into the movie when a pair of young burglars break into Mansell’s home and he refuses to fight them off that things start to get interesting. Through short conversations with a voice on a hidden radio in Mansell’s office, and some quality acting by Odenkirk as the rage boils inside of him, the viewer starts to realize Mansell is more than he appears. It’s obvious, considering the premise of the film, but Naishuller does a good job of crafting a slow burn of Mansell’s character before he explodes in the second half of the film.
The facade slips away and the true Mansell is revealed during a chance encounter on a public transportation bus with one of the film’s first action sequences. Of course, this happenstance event spirals into a long line of encounters and reactions that culminates with an attack on Mansell’s family before the real fun begins — fun that includes a sawed-off shotgun-toting Christopher Lloyd and a warehouse fight that is eerily reminiscent of Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer.” None of it is very original, but it’s still entertaining to watch.
Ever since the success of Liam Neeson’s “Taken” and subsequent action clones, followed by Keanu Reeves’ triumphant return in “John Wick,” these old man action films have become their own sub genre in Hollywood. But while so many might tow the line between somewhat enjoyable, and flat out boring and insufferable, few really capture the magic of the trendsetters. It’s because they often try to take themselves too seriously and lean into the usually poor and stiffly choreographed action, rather than playing to the capabilities of the actors, or subverting the genre in interesting ways.
What makes “Nobody” work is Odenkirk and its smart script. No one expects the sleazy lawyer from an underappreciated AMC drama to be an action star. But Odenkirk throws everything he has into the role — a role defined by a script that understands the expectations of Odenkirk’s casting — and makes it something special. It might sound ridiculous to see Odenkirk’s Mansell screaming at a masked burglar to give him his daughter’s kitty cat bracelet, but he sells it with such intensity that it works. It captures that same energy of the original “John Wick,” which featured Reeves’ titular assassin going on a killing spree because someone killed his dog.
“Nobody” might not tread any new ground, nor establish any new tropes on its own, but it’s still an excellently crafted action film that will please fans of the genre, and perhaps ensnare a few “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fans who want to see Odenkirk flex his muscles — literally and figuratively — in a new type of experience. He’s the reason this movie exists, and the reason it’s so good. There’s definitely franchise material here, and one can only hope Odenkirk comes back for more.
“Nobody” is rated R, and is currently in theaters and on video-on-demand.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writea a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.