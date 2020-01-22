The delay bug has struck the video game industry this January.
What once looked like an insanely packed first quarter of the year — with titles like “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Marvel’s Avengers” and “The Last of Us Part II” — has since become a barren landscape of new releases for the foreseeable future. Last week alone saw at least four games delayed — some for as little as a month, others for an unknown amount of time.
The complicated nature of video game development makes delays — both unannounced internal and public varieties — fairly common. As games grow in size, scope and ambition, so too do bugs and development issues. The average AAA game could once be released in as little as a year. Rare was notably prolific with its development slate in the ‘90s, releasing three classic “Donkey Kong Country” games in as many years. Today, some games take four or five years or more to develop — and that’s if everything goes right. It rarely does.
But this month seemed to have a prolific number of delay announcements — more so than usual. The reason could be simpler than one might initially surmise — publishers were simply trying to crowd the release calendar in order to get their products out before the end of their fiscal years. Translation: shareholders. Where once the goal was to get games out before the end of the holiday shopping season, publishers have discovered in recent years that games sell just as much during the first quarter — often right at the end of a publicly-traded company’s fiscal year. So instead of crunching developers in order to get a game out by Black Friday, many publishers have discovered releasing in the late winter and early spring could be just as lucrative — and without having to combat the annual “Call of Duty” onslaught.
Publishers have also seen in recent years how poorly-received releases can tank a promising franchise. Hello, “Anthem.” So they’re now a bit more forgiving in giving extra time for developers. Once they’ve passed that mythical fiscal year marker, giving the game extra time in the oven is usually the right thing to do.
This year seems different, however. There were so many games packed into the first of the year — more so than usual. At one point, the first four months were loaded with titles: “The Last of Us Part II,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Marvel’s Avengers,” “Doom Eternal,” “Dying Light 2,” “Iron Man VR,” “Final Fantasy VII Remake” and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Of those titles only two — “Doom Eternal” and “Animal Crossing” — remain undelayed. That’s a packed year, let alone a single quarter. Why were so many games set to launch so close together? Look no further than the fall.
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both primed to release in November. While neither have official launch dates, they’re expected to follow the pattern of their predecessors. Often at some point, prolific gamers simply stop buying software for the soon-to-be-antiquated consoles. Why buy a game for an old system when a new one is just around the corner? Be it the need to save up money, or simply wanting to enjoy the best experience possible, software sales often slow down in the months leading to new hardware — barring some exceptions, like PlayStation 2’s “God of War II.”
Many also look forward to the chance to enjoy older games on new hardware in the form of remasters and remakes. “The Last of Us” sold well on the PlayStation 3, but did even better in the form of a remaster for the PlayStation 4, in which it ran at a higher framerate with better graphics. Many might question the point of playing its sequel if it releases so close to the PS5 — on which it’s surely to see a re-release.
Many of the details of the new consoles are still underwraps, but early details point to a major generational shift that we haven’t seen in some time. So many of these games will almost certainly be ported, or will be playable with native backward compatibility systems. Why not wait a little while longer for a better experience?
If that is the case, it’s still disappointing for those fans expecting the games to come out sooner. It’s also a bad situation for developers, many of whom have been in crunch — working as much as 80-100 hours a week — in order for a game to release at a certain date, only to be told there is still many weeks or months of crunch ahead. Let’s just hope, once these games are released, that they’re fun and enjoyable — and that developers get a much-needed break.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.