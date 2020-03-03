EDITOR’S NOTE: A portion of the Twigs and Stems column that was printed in Monday’s paper was cut off. Here is the column in its entirety.
Alexandria, Virginia, is a city across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., that is full of historic sites. One such site is located at 1315 Duke Street. This three-story (plus basement), brick row house was built in 1812 as the residence of Brig. Gen. Robert Young.
Franklin & Armfield
In 1828, it was leased by Isaac Franklin and John Armfield. They were domestic slave traders, perhaps the most notorious in the United States. Most Americans have never heard of them. But who were these men who built a very successful and organized business buying and selling people?
Isaac Franklin was born about 1789 in Tennessee to a wealthy planter who owned a number of slaves. About the time the United States passed a law barring the transatlantic slave trade, a teenage Franklin and his older brothers became interested in the domestic version of slave trading. They began moving small numbers of slaves from Virginia to the Deep South. After a brief service during the War of 1812, Franklin returned to domestic slave trading, which he did for the rest of his life.
John Armfield was born in 1797, probably in North Carolina, to lapsed Quakers who owned several hundred acres of land and a small number of slaves. He was shiftless, unsuccessful at several business ventures and chased out of North Carolina for fathering a child out of wedlock.
In the early 1820s, Franklin and Armfield hooked up to collaborate in this slave trading business. They not only were business associates, but close friends and family when Armfield married Franklin’s niece.
They established their slave trading firm (Franklin & Armfield) in 1828 in this row house in Alexandria (often referred to as a “slave pen”). Even as active slave traders, they were respected members of the community who associated with rich whites and held elegant dinner parties and other events at this house on Duke Street. Armfield lived on the top floor. They quit the business in 1836 — they had made their pile of money.
Franklin spent his retirement years managing his estates in Tennessee and Louisiana and spending time with his wife and three children, who died before adulthood. He died in 1846.
Armfield and his wife never had children and he died in 1871. Neither man left any direct white descendants.
Once Franklin & Armfield closed, other slave trading firms operated there until 1861, when Union troops arrived to find a lone black man still chained by the leg in the basement.
Recent history
It is unclear to me exactly who or what occupied this property until 1996 when it was purchased by the Northern Virginia Urban League. Recognizing the historical significance of this building, the Urban League created a small museum in the basement.
Since its purchase, Freedom House had become a financial burden in maintenance and operating costs, so the League put it up for sale in mid-2019 as a commercial or residential property. The government of the city of Alexandria expressed an interest in acquiring this row house, not wanting it to fall into private hands and, perhaps, lose a property that had “lived” through so much local and slave history.
By the end of 2019, Alexandria had purchased this property, and its story will continue to be told. It is open to visitors. Its website is https://www.alexandriava.gov/FreedomHouse.
The site of one of the most notorious “slave pens” in the nation is today known as Freedom House and is a registered National Historic Landmark.