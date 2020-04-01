‘Super Mario’ mania is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year.
Nintendo’s fat Italian plumber mascot will celebrate his 35th birthday this year, and Nintendo wants to recognize the milestone event with a major celebration. Mario is technically two years older, having debuted in 1983’s “Mario Bros.” arcade, but Nintendo recognizes the franchise start with “Super Mario Bros.” in 1985 on the Famicom, which would later be brought to the United States a year later as the Nintendo Entertainment System.
As part of the celebration, multiple reports suggest Nintendo is going to remaster every mainline 3D “Mario” title dating back to “Super Mario 64” this year for the Nintendo Switch. That list of games includes: “Super Mario 64” on the Nintendo 64, “Super Mario Sunshine” on the Gamecube, “Super Mario Galaxy” and “Super Mario Galaxy 2” on the Wii, and “Super Mario 3D World” on the Wii U. A completely new “Paper Mario” title is also planned for release at some point this year.
The physical celebration was set to be held at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June. But as with just about everything else in the foreseeable future, it was canceled due to the Coronavirus. Instead, Nintendo is planning some sort of digital celebration that will be streamed online at a later date.
Reports conflict on how these titles will be delivered to consumers. Some suggest Nintendo might release its legacy titles in some sort of “Super Mario All-Stars 2” compilation, which would include every title aside from “Super Mario 3D World,” which would receive its own “Deluxe” remaster, similar to “Mario Kart 8” and “New Super Mario Bros.” Or Nintendo could release them individually for a smaller price. The final details don’t seem to be confirmed at this time.
In addition to those titles, a report earlier this year suggested Nintendo will bring “Super Mario All-Stars,” a remastered collection of all NES “Mario” titles originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, to the Nintendo Switch Online SNES collection. All of the titles in that collection — aside from the notoriously difficult “Super Mario Bros. Lost Levels” — are already released on the Nintendo Switch Online NES collection, though some prefer the remastered graphics and ever so slight gameplay changes.
Nintendo plans for a major year for Mario, as the company is also set to reveal new details about its partnership with Universal Studios in relation to the Super Nintendo World theme park currently being built at Universal Studios Orlando, and the animated “Super Mario” movie in development with “Despicable Me” studio Illumination. Both are set for 2021, barring no long term delays as a result of the coronavirus.
Nintendo has also partnered with LEGO to produce a special interactive Mario set, which would include players collecting coins and defeating enemies in real-life “levels.” The details are scarce on the set, but it will probably combine a traditional LEGO set with augmented reality capabilities, similar to “Pokemon Go.”
This is an exciting time for Mario fans. The idea of playing the entirety of the 2D and 3D mainline “Mario” collection on a single console is exciting. “Super Mario 64” has been playable on the Virtual Console, a collection of ROMs available on the Wii and Wii U, but it hasn’t been remastered in any form. The “Super Mario Galaxy” games are some of the most fun and unique “Mario” games, but they have been trapped on the Wii. It will be interesting to see whether Nintendo uses the motion capabilities of the Joy-Con controllers to port the “Galaxy” games to the Switch 1:1, or whether they will be modified to use more traditional controls. Perhaps the only unexciting addition to this collection is “Super Mario Sunshine,” which has been the blacksheep of the mainline “Mario” series since its release in 2002. But perhaps this will give players a chance to revisit the game in a new light.
Nintendo has not confirmed any details of these reports, nor has it confirmed any timeline for possible release. But as has always been the case with Nintendo, many announcements will be held until almost the last minute.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.