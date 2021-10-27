Nintendo online expansion off to rough start

Nintendo has done perhaps the most Nintendo thing ever with the release of its Nintendo Online Expansion Pack.
Rumors have persisted for months that Nintendo was planning an expansion of its $20 Nintendo Online service. It currently allows subscribers to play multiplayer games online as well as access a cache of Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System games. Reports have suggested Nintendo would expand its classic video game catalog with Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, as well as Nintendo 64 titles.
Those reports were confirmed a couple weeks ago when Nintendo announced the Online Expansion Pack that would cost an additional $30 a year for a total of $50, which puts its price close to Microsoft and Sony’s online offerings, which are both $60 a year. The only benefit of this new subscription is access to N64 games and Sega Genesis games. Subscribers are being asked to fork over $30 more a year for the benefit of playing dated roms.
While Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus offer a selection of free games each year, their subscriptions also afford more opportunities for savings throughout the year, early updates and exclusive betas and other subscription benefits. Nintendo Switch Online — expansion pack or not — only gives players online multiplayer access and the selection of classic games that must be played online at all times.
At $20 a year, Nintendo Switch Online wasn’t a horrible proposition. It wasn’t great because Nintendo’s services seem to be held together by bubblegum and duct tape. But at $20 as an impulse purchase once a year, one couldn’t complain too much. But now, this expansion pack is just asking way too much for what little it offers in return.
To make matters worse, the N64 roms have major performance issues in the first 48 hours since the service launched Monday. Multiple reports surfaced Monday of titles like “The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time” were fraught with input lag, visual glitches and audio issues. ZFG, a famous “Legend of Zelda” speedrunner, took to Twitter to express his discontent, saying this new version of the classic title could be worse than its Wii U virtual console port, which was widely panned as the worst version of the game.
Other players reported issues with controls where buttons were reversed with no way to change them. The control problems presented themselves whether the player was using joy-con controllers or the new wireless N64 controller Nintendo just released to coincide with the N64 online service.
These problems are bad enough in isolation, when an alternate Nintendo released the upgrade as a courtesy to longterm customers, rather than as another blatant cash grab. But to somehow have planned for this for months — as reports suggest — and release everything in such a compromised manner is ridiculous and unacceptable. Nintendo is asking customers to pay $30 more for something that doesn’t even work as described.
For its part, Nintendo has declined to comment on these reports. It did the same with the reports of joy-con drift for many months before it was no longer worth ignoring from a financial standpoint. Hopefully, Nintendo will move to make fixes to the roms, so that they work as they are supposed to. There’s no way Nintendo will ever lower the price on the Online Expansion Pack, so there’s no use in trying to fight that with any means other than simply not purchasing it. Nintendo might get the message that this is too overpriced for what its offering and will make adjustments accordingly in the future. Then again, this is Nintendo, and it’s not a company known for making forward-thinking decisions, or for reflecting on past mistakes and improving upon them.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.