Nintendo faces questions in 2023
Courtesy photo

While Microsoft and Sony continue fist fighting each other for perceived domination of the video game industry, Nintendo continues quietly toiling away with one of the most profitable systems of all time, the Switch.

But while the Switch could be poised to be the best selling console ever when its lifecycle finally ends, that lifecycle is starting to become a bit long in the tooth. March will mark the sixth anniversary of the hybrid handheld system, and its titles are really starting to show the limitations of the system. It was already relatively underpowered at release due to its hybrid nature, but six years of technological advancements and increased developer ambitions have really shown the limitations of Nintendo’s newest hardware.