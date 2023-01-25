Nintendo faces questions in 2023

While Microsoft and Sony continue fist fighting each other for perceived domination of the video game industry, Nintendo continues quietly toiling away with one of the most profitable systems of all time, the Switch.
But while the Switch could be poised to be the best selling console ever when its lifecycle finally ends, that lifecycle is starting to become a bit long in the tooth. March will mark the sixth anniversary of the hybrid handheld system, and its titles are really starting to show the limitations of the system. It was already relatively underpowered at release due to its hybrid nature, but six years of technological advancements and increased developer ambitions have really shown the limitations of Nintendo’s newest hardware.
That’s why this year is so important for Nintendo. Rumors and reports have circulated for more than two years about a more powerful Switch system that was in development at some point. While there was never any confirmation from Nintendo themselves, it’s hard to believe something wasn’t in development. There was simply too much smoke. But worldwide supply constraints at the height of the pandemic almost assuredly nixed any ideas for an iterative Switch improvement. Nintendo is almost assuredly working on a pure successor at this point. So when will we hear more about it? Hopefully, this year.
Nintendo is awfully quiet on the software front for 2023. Obviously, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” the followup to 2017’s game of the year, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” is currently penciled in for May 12. It will most certainly be the best selling title on the Switch and one of the best selling titles across the entire industry this year. But beyond that? Nintendo doesn’t have a lot scheduled.
That doesn’t mean Nintendo isn’t going to unveil a new slate of releases with an impromptu Nintendo Direct announced out of nowhere. That has been the company’s trademark for the last two console generations. But how much more can Nintendo effectively squeeze out of the Switch? It’s already featured the launches of new titles in almost all of Nintendo’s main franchises. Is it conceivable that the company will announce a new 3D “Mario” title this year and release it by the end of the year? Doubtful, though a new 3D “Mario” is in development, but details are under wraps.
There are still some other, smaller titles without release dates. “Advance Wars 1+2 Boot Camp,” a remake of the first two “Advance Wars” titles, is still sitting on the shelf, complete. It was supposed to be released last year, but Nintendo indefinitely delayed its release after Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago. At the time, Nintendo cited sensitivity issues for the reason of not releasing the game, which features fictitious countries fighting each other in tactical turn-based battles with bright, colorful armies. Hopefully, it sees a release date this year.
“Metroid Prime 4” remains in development at Retro Studios, where it’s been gestating for five years. The game was originally announced in 2017 as a co-development venture with Namco Bandai, which helped develop “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” After development issues arose, it was moved to Retro, the development studio behind the original “Metroid Prime” trilogy. Since then, Nintendo hasn’t released any new information, other than to say development is progressing.
With the Switch struggling to run titles like “Bayonetta 3” and “Pokemon Scarlet/Violet,” it’s hard to imagine a fully-realized “Metroid Prime 4” running at anything other than a compromised framerate on the old hardware. Now, if Nintendo was readying a new hardware release with an impressive looking “Metroid Prime 4” as a launch title alongside an enhanced port of “Tears of the Kingdom,” that would certainly get the attention of some lapsed fans.
“Mario Kart” fans might still be in a holding pattern for a new franchise entry, but they will still receive some new content this year. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is now one of the best selling Nintendo titles of all time and still continues to chart nearly seven years after its launch. Its runaway success is almost assuredly the reason why we haven’t seen a “Mario Kart 9,” but at least Nintendo is still releasing new content in the form of additional tracks and cups for the game. Another three cups of four tracks each will be released regularly throughout this year, perhaps tipping Nintendo’s future hand a bit. But it’s still good to see such a great game being updated after so long.
Right now, 2023 looks like a holding pattern for Nintendo, as it begins the painful transition from its most successful console generation ever to whatever the future will hold. Even if the company can squeeze another year out of the Switch, which is possible, sales are finally starting to slow. In the UK, Switch hardware sales are down 50 percent year-over-year compared to 2021. It appears almost everyone who wants to own a Switch probably has one by now. So hopefully, Nintendo shows its cards a bit and gives us a taste of the future. Just don’t expect anything until some time later this year after “Tears of the Kingdom” releases. While that game will almost assuredly have performance issues, as has every other major Nintendo release of the last two years, announcing any sort of new hardware before its release will almost assuredly cannibalize sales.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.