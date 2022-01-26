Nintendo domination should continue in new year

And now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.
I started out this year by taking a look at each console manufacturer and what this new 2022 could look like for their platforms. Before we could take a look at Nintendo, Microsoft dropped an atomic bomb last week with the announcement that it was acquiring Activision-Blizzard. While the details of that transaction are still emerging, it’s time to go back to Nintendo and see what they have on tap for this year.
The Switch is riding high as one of the most enduring consoles ever on the market. As it’s about to enter its sixth year on the market, the Switch has sold 92.87 million units as of Nintendo’s last statement in November. A highly successful holiday shopping season inches that number even closer to 100 million units, and it shows no signs of slowing down. While Microsoft and Sony continue to struggle to get Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 units on store shelves, Nintendo continually offers regularly restocks that fly off shelves — both digital and physical — almost immediately. The Nintendo Switch OLED has become a successful revision that has attracted repeat buyers who already owned a regular Switch, but wanted the slightly larger and vastly more improved screen. It’s not the Nintendo Switch Pro that many had anticipated — and desired — but the OLED version has helped maintain Nintendo’s sales momentum into a new year.
The hardware is aging, however. The Switch came out in early 2017, and its technology is even older than that. The fact it’s modeled on mobile technology puts it at an even greater technological disadvantage to its competitors. But that’s never stopped Nintendo in the past, proving that hardware power doesn’t necessarily translate into industry leadership. Though, the Switch is starting to show its age. Some of its newer games are struggling to run on the older hardware. How much more can developers squeeze out of 6 year-old mobile tech before it’s time for a new version?
Will that new version arrive this year? Probably not. If there ever were plans for a Nintendo Switch Pro — and there are almost certainly were — they’ve been shelved amidst a global chip shortage that — two years in — still shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It simply doesn’t make sense to try to push out new, advanced hardware in 2022 when it’s so hard to get hold of silicon. Microsoft and Sony continue to struggle to get enough consoles to consumers, and they have much better manufacturing pipelines than Nintendo. We almost certainly won’t see a new Nintendo console — be it a more powerful Switch revision or its successor — until 2023, which would make the Switch at least 6 years-old by the time its successor hits. That would be the longest Nintendo has ever gone in between hardware changes, but not the longest the industry has seen. The Xbox 360 was on the market for eight years before the Xbox One arrived. The PlayStation 3 was sold for seven years before the PlayStation 4 hit store shelves.
Nintendo’s main focus has always been its software, and the release schedule looks a little thin right now. But Nintendo has always been a company that keeps its development calendar close to its chest until dates are certain. “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” looks like one of the most interesting “Kirby” titles in recent memory, and it arrives March 25. It will be the first 3D “Kirby” title published by Nintendo, and its first open-world iteration. “Kirby” has never been a major seller, but this looks to be a great game that will help buoy the Switch’s software output in the first half of the year.
The second half of the year should theoretically be anchored by the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.” Nintendo has been very bullish on showing a lot of new footage from the game, but has been constantly coy about a release window. It’s been penciled in for a vague 2022 release window for a while. There’s a chance it could slip into 2023, or could end up like “Twilight Princess” and “Breath of the Wild,” as a cross-generation game if Nintendo manages to get the Switch successor ready by the first half of 2023. But there’s pure speculation. Whenever this game does drop, consoles will fly off the shelves even faster, if that’s somehow possible.
Other Nintendo franchises like “Splatoon” and “Bayonetta” will see new revisions release this year. “Splatoon 3” and “Bayonetta 3” don’t have specific release dates, but are both set for this year. The announcement of “Splatoon 3” came as a surprise when Nintendo unveiled it during their E3 Direct last year. The second is still one of the most played games on the Switch, so a sequel should do quite well.
“Bayonetta 3,” on the other hand, was beginning to turn into vaporware. Despite being announced in 2017, developer Platinum Games went dark for four years before a new trailer released last year showing a different version of the titular character fighting giant monsters and dragons using mechanics that looked eerily similar to those scrapped when the developer’s “Scalebound” was canceled on the Xbox One. There’s a chance Platinum Games simply took the work on that game and applied some of those mechanics to “Bayonetta.”
Nintendo’s release calendar throughout the year will also be sprinkled with various indie games appearing on the Switch for the first time, or debuting on the hardware before anywhere else. Nintendo has really done a good job of cultivating a growing indie scene on the hardware, making it the premier destination for indie titles. There’s always something interesting popping up on the eShop for consumers.
Nintendo could conceivably coast through another year at the top of the sales charts without any real breakout announcements. Reports suggest a new “Mario Kart” is in development and could target the end of the year. There’s been no word on a followup to “Super Mario Odyssey.” Development on “Metroid Prime 4” has gone dark since Retro took over the game two years into its development. There’s a lot of heavy hitters Nintendo could announce this year, but there’s really no need. The hardware continues to sell, software continues to make bank and few have any complaints about the Switch’s future. A more powerful system is needed, and is almost certainly on the horizon, but this is not the year.
