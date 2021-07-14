Nintendo announces disappointing new Switch model

After months of speculation, Nintendo announced its new Switch revision last week — and it’s not what anyone expected.
The Nintendo Switch OLED model will launch Oct. 8 with a 7 inch OLED screen, and nothing else new, for $349.99 — $50 more than the current model. The current Nintendo Switch model features a 3.2 inch LED screen. It appears the form factor of the OLED model will be the same, but will only have less of a bezel around the edges. Think similar to how Apple increased the screen sizes of its phones for several revisions without actually increasing the size of the phone itself.
The OLED screen will provide more vibrant colors, and should look a little better than the current version, but the differences will almost certainly be negligible. There’s no increase in resolution, so games will only render at a max 720p resolution in handheld mode, and 1080p resolution in docked mode. The slightly lower pixel density of the OLED model might make games that run in sub-native resolution look slightly worse.
The timing of this new revision is confusing, to say the least. The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 and was relatively underpowered even then. So it was of no surprise earlier this year when reports started surfacing about a new, more powerful Switch revision on the horizon. The reports pointed to a new model that could render games in 4K in docked mode, would have greater graphical capabilities with a more powerful processor and GPU and would have a 7 inch OLED screen. The reports gave a picture of a stop-gap revision that would take advantage of recent hardware advancements to help extend the life of the Switch ecosystem while a successor was developed — not unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Series X revisions of the last generation.
This new revision features none of those improvements beyond the screen, and with a $50 increase over the base model. Some have speculated that Nintendo will quietly phase out the older $299.99 model in place of the OLED revision — effectively raising the price of the Switch for consumers. That move would be bold, but the Switch continues to sell out regularly without a single price drop in its lifespan, so maybe Nintendo is onto something.
But what about the rumored “Switch Pro” that so many industry insiders were confident was going to be released? Perhaps, it’s still coming. As everyone is already aware, the chip shortage shows no signs of loosening anytime soon. One can’t even buy a new or used car at a reasonable price at the moment because of it. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X are still hard to come by, and are constantly facing manufacturing shortages. So why would Nintendo rush to release a new product that simply couldn’t meet demand because of a lack of components?
My theory is the Switch Pro — or whatever one wants to call the more powerful Switch revision — is still coming. It probably won’t arrive until 2022 — perhaps not even until the second half of 2022 — but it’s still coming. Nintendo saw how the more powerful revisions helped spur another two years of growth out of the PS4 and Xbox One, and it wants a piece of that action to help extend the lifespan of the Switch just a bit longer. The company wants to avoid the fiasco that was the transition from the Nintendo Wii to the Wii U, which saw the bottom fall out of the Wii sales and momentum stop completely in its tracks for its successor.
The Switch OLED model, with its $50 increase, will still sell out this holiday season, as tech-starved consumers will grab whatever is on the shelves, and some enthusiasts will pick up the new model just to have the latest release. Nintendo will introduce the more powerful Switch next year alongside the followup to “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” and perhaps “Metroid Prime 4,” both of which will be showpieces for the new hardware. That’s my theory, anyway.
In the meantime, the Switch OLED doesn’t seem like a “must have” piece of technology for someone who already owns a current model — even a launch model with a battery that’s showing its age. The $50 increase might be a worthy trade off for a much better screen, if you’re debating between getting one version or the other for your only console. Otherwise, just hold onto what you have for right now, and let’s see if Nintendo follows through with a more powerful revision some time next year.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.