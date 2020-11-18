Now that both next-generation video game consoles have finally been released, after months of anticipation and build up, how does the never-ending arms race between two shake out in the early launch period?
In what is good news for video game fans across the board, the performance differences between the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are negligible, at best. Unlike in the last generation, when the PlayStation 4 easily outclassed the Xbox One in power and performance, or the generation before that, when the PlayStation 3 was harder to develop for, but offered better performance opportunities than the Xbox 360, choosing between consoles will come down to ecosystem, controller preferences and exclusive titles. Do you want to buy into Microsoft’s Netflix-style strategy with hundreds of games for $15 a month? Or would you prefer strong narrative-focused singleplayer titles with the amazing Dual Sense controller? Because whatever power difference is present between the two consoles — based on early launch titles — has not materialized in an advantage for the Series X.
Let’s take a look at the next-gen Xbox first. Admittedly, this could be one of the worst launch lineups in the history of the mainstream video game industry. With the day of “Halo Infinite,” there is not a single must-have game for this system. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” is amazing to look at, and to play, but it’s still “Assassin’s Creed,” which we’ve been playing for nearly 15 years. The only new console exclusive title to launch alongside the Series X (and Series S) is “Gears Tactics,” which has been available on the PC since May. The exclusive software just isn’t there right now.
In many ways, purchasing an Xbox Series X really feels like upgrading the graphics card in your computer after several years. It still plays all the old games, and many are enhanced with better resolutions, framerates and slightly better graphical options. Every Xbox One game is playable on the Series X. Every Xbox 360 and Xbox game updated in Microsoft’s backward compatibility program is playable on the Series X. So the console already comes with a library of hundreds of titles. Many, like “Mortal Kombat 11,” “Forza Horizon 4” and “Gears 5” have patches that improve the performance and graphics, so that they look the best they’ve ever been, now on next-gen hardware. But if you want some exclusive title that takes advantage of the Series X that simply wasn’t possible on the previous generation, you’re still going to be waiting a while. Then again, we already knew this. Those titles will come — in time.
On the other side of the coin, Sony amassed quite the launch lineup with the PS5. “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Demon’s Souls” are worth the price of admission already. Granted, “Miles Morales” is an expanded spinoff of 2017’s “Spider-Man,” and “Demon’s Souls” is a remake of a PS3 game, but both are still extremely impressive and showcase the graphical capabilities that are to come in the future. That you can load into a game of “Demon’s Souls” from starting the game on the dashboard to fighting demons within five seconds is amazing. Death doesn’t feel as punishing, now that you don’t have to sit through loading screens of 15-20 seconds each time.
Sony’s behemoth of a console (seriously, this thing is absolutely huge) feels much more feature complete and much more “next-gen” than the Series X. That’s not a knock against Microsoft, but rather a compliment for how Sony approached designing its new system. The Dual Sense controller truly feels like something that couldn’t have been done on previous generations. It’s too early to tell whether its capabilities will penetrate the gaming industry, but it has endless potential.
The controller features haptic feedback that sets it apart from the standard rumble of previous controllers. Instead of just shaking at any action sequent, you can feel the vibration and movement shift from one side of the controller to the other. You feel much more advanced movement and rumble instead of a generic buzzing feeling in your hand. Riding an elevator in “Demon’s Souls,” you can feel the creeks of the chain system with each rung through the controller. Shooting a gun in “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War” (what a mouthful of a title), you feel how each gun handles and fires differently, making you choose which weapon feels more satisfying to shoot.
But the real star of the controller is its resistance feedback triggers. When drawing a bow in-game, you feel the trigger resist and start shaking the longer you hold it. When snapping a photo in “Bugsnax,” the trigger clicks just like a camera shutter. Swinging on webs in “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” the triggers tighten and loosen depending on how well your momentum carries you. It might feel frustrating at first to wrestle with the controller, but it’s simple another form of feedback that offers amazing potential — as long as developers embrace it, rather than shunning it, like the Nintendo Switch’s HD Rumble.
It’s still extremely early in the next-generation console race. And if you haven’t found a console yet, you might be waiting a while, as both companies expect supply constraints into April. But the biggest take away from spending a week with each console is that they’re both fantastic investments. The Series X still needs software, but it’s coming. Microsoft has a powerful first party portfolio that will produce amazing experiences. Sony is already there, and its new controller feels like the real future of gaming. But both consoles perform on equal footing for the first time, perhaps ever, and you can’t go wrong with choosing either console for your primary gaming system moving forward.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.