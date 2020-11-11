Next-gen console launches see supply shortages

The next generation of video game consoles has finally arrived this week — for those who were lucky enough to secure preorders in the madness of September.
This new generation feels so peculiar in so many ways. There is a definitive feel of hype permeating across the industry, as with any console launch. New technology will help developers push forward design and craft experiences that weren’t possible before. The ongoing sales race between Sony and Microsoft — with Nintendo doing its own thing, and doing it well, with the Switch — is reset, and a new game is afoot. But this launch feels a bit tempered in its anticipation — thanks, in no small part, to the ongoing pandemic.
It’s that pandemic that is going to make it extremely difficult to secure a console in the near future without a preorder. The Xbox Series X and Series S launched Tuesday, if you could call it a launch. Few, if any, physical retailers had consoles available for purchase on day one for anyone who had not preordered. Gamestop and Walmart offered consoles for a short time online, before they were quickly snatched up. Many were left stuck in eternal loading screens before finally giving up.
Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 Thursday, and expect a similar story. Unlike Microsoft, which may have allocated a very small number of consoles for in-store physical purchases, Sony announced last week that no physical locations will receive excess consoles. In fact, no physical store will receive any PS5 consoles for the reset of the year. The entirety of Sony’s continued allotments throughout the remainder of November and December will be directed to online storefronts only.
It’s obvious these steps are being taken to help curb the spread of Covid-19, or at least to prevent easy breeding grounds for virus spread, such as hundreds of people unnecessarily lining up outside of storefronts for extended hours in order to get a video game console. But it’s not going to make it any easier to find an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 anytime before Christmas. In all actuality, these preventative measures are going to make it worse for parents to find a retail price console to put under the Christmas tree. Just ask Nvidia.
The theme throughout this year, since the pandemic started, has been shortages. We saw it with essential items, like toilet paper, alcohol and hand sanitizer in March and April. We saw it with groceries throughout all of spring. We’ve also seen it with entertainment products, as people stuck at home in quarantine needed something to pass the time. The Nintendo Switch remained in short supply throughout the spring and summer. Even PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles were hard to come by at times.
Enter Nvidia, which launched its new line of highly anticipated graphics cards, the 3000 series, in September. Two months later, the 3080 and 3090 — the latter of which is priced at $1,499 — are still impossible to come by. Stock might appear on a storefront for less than a minute before it’s completely sold out. One might think Nvidia just didn’t have any stock, and one would be somewhat right. But shortages are one thing. Scalping bots is something entirely different.
In this new age of digital shopping, individuals have created bots that scour websites for hot ticket items, such as new video game consoles or new graphics cards, and immediately purchase them whenever they come into stock. Several websites, including Newegg and EVGA, reported 3080 cards being completely sold out literally within seconds of being launched. That’s impossible for a human to accomplish, but easy for bots. Look across certain Reddit pages, and you can find listings to purchase your own bot for such purposes.
But why would someone want to do this? Just look at eBay. The RTX 3080 retails for $699 for its base model. Prices on eBay listings are going for as much as $1,499 — the same price as the much more powerful RTX 3090. And people are willing to pay these prices because they want the card.
It will be the same story for the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. People are willing to play outlandish prices in order to get their hands on the newest technology, and scalpers are more than happy to provide. Now this is nothing new. Console launches always see short supplies and plenty of scalpers. But whereas before, you had somewhat of a decent chance to stumble into Walmart or Gamestop on a random day and find a console sitting on a shelf from a random shipment. That’s not the case anymore. Even if online storefronts don’t announce when they’ll release their new allotments, the bots will be there to purchase as many as possible. So if you weren’t lucky enough to secure a preorder earlier this year, you might have to wait a while — unless you find some luck, or are willing to fork over extra money.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.