Newest Marvel video game a reminder of simpler times

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” has made the transition from the colored pages of comic books to the silver screens of the MCU to the digital pixels of the next-gen consoles with an experience that doesn’t live up to what’s come before, but is still thoroughly enjoyable in an old school manner.
Developed by Square-Enix Montreal, developers behind “Deus Ex: Human Revolution” and “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” almost feels like a retro game with its slavish commitment to classic gameplay systems of linear levels, basic combat and most basic of character ability selection. The whole product feels like a breath of fresh air in an industry defined by massive open worlds filled with useless activities meant to pad out the completion time in an effort to appear more “valuable” for the price tag. Completion time should run between 15-20 hours, depending on how much time you want to spend exploring for collectibles.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” is a classic superhero video game that’s actually kind of rare these days. It feels like a fairly well polished license title that would’ve been released by THQ or some other licensed publisher in the mid 2000s. It’s a game that is more than the sum of its collective parts — each of which could be considered disappointing on its own. But when combined with a surprisingly engaging and heartfelt story and strong character work, those individual pieces come together to produce a solid game that will be entertaining for gamers, as well as more casual people interested in the Guardians team.
Peter Quill’s “Star-Lord” leads the Guardians of the Galaxy, which in this version, just recently acquired the talents of Drax the Destroyer and Gamora. The characters occupy that uncanny valley of obviously taking inspiration from their MCU counterparts — which are significantly different from the comic book source material — while still trying to be their own thing. The characters don’t look as off putting or disturbing as those in “Marvel’s Avengers,” but they’re still not quite right. Thankfully, the inclusion of optional collectible costumes can help assuage some of the visual issues with the characters.
While the art department might have dropped the ball, the writers and voice actors have done a tremendous job with their work on “Guardians of the Galaxy.” All four characters channel the best elements of their individual source materials to create an amalgamation of traits that elevate them above the rest. Their banter and interactions with each other are great and layered with many emotions and subtext.
Set outside the main Marvel universe, this version of the Guardians takes place after an intergalactic war with the Chitauri. After a job that goes wrong for the enigmatic Lady Hellbender, the Guardians are sent on the run in order to clean up their names and the mess that they made. Other names like Magus and Adam Warlock show up in the game — names that might not be familiar to non-comic fans right now, but will soon be.
The atmosphere is aided by the inclusion of a significant number of classic rock songs. Some of the most famous songs from the 70s and 80s are included in the soundtrack, and will play throughout the game. Some of the best moments are during action scenes when an ear worm song starts and the combat ramps up.
The gameplay is relatively mundane and boring. Despite featuring all four players, it’s a linear single-player game that focuses its attention on Quill. He’s not only the leader of the group, but also the center of the narrative that flashes back many times to Quill’s past as a child growing up on earth. But as a Ravager and Guardian, he’s a wise-cracking hero that utilizes melee abilities and his two blasters for a mix of up-close and ranged on-foot combat. Quill can target multiple enemies in combat, or focus on one at a time with a lock on mode. But many encounters will quickly leave Quill overwhelmed, so combat must be handled judiciously — especially on more difficult levels.
The other Guardians aren’t completely useless. Each has multiple powers that can be triggered by the player at any time during combat. Groot can turn enemies into pods that give out health when destroyed. Gamora can land a single, high damage strike on an enemy. Rocket focuses his efforts on explosives. Drax handles crowd control, attacking multiple enemies at a time.
These abilities have short cool off periods, but can be used together or individually in combat. While it’s good to see a singleplayer game with the focus of combat and abilities on one player, it would have been nice to see some sort of character switching or co-op multiplayer play with the structure that’s already in the game.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” thrives and succeeds on its story and its characters more than anything. The level design is mediocre to unimpressive at times, and the gameplay can be a little mundane and dated. But there’s a great story here, and the gameplay is serviceable enough to ignore some of its more glaring issues, such as its overall clunkiness and poor hit detection. “Guardians of the Galaxy” is perhaps not worth the $60 asking price because one playthrough will probably be all anyone needs to enjoy everything in there. But it’s still worth a playthrough at some point — either after a significant price drop, or rental.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” is available on the Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.