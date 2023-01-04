New year, new Microsoft for Xbox fans

New Year’s Day has passed, and we’re all back to the daily grind that is life for the next 11 ½ months until the holiday season rolls back around. There’s still a lot that can and should happen in that period of time, so we’re going to spend the next couple of weeks looking at what Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo each have planned, should have planned and a bit of what they could have planned. We’ll start with the most tumultuous first party manufacturer, Microsoft.
The Xbox Series consoles hit the market in 2020 and were met with resounding acceptance — quite the far cry from the debut of the maligned Xbox One seven years earlier. But like with Sony and its pair of PlayStation 5 consoles, hardware has been hard to find due to ongoing chip shortages. Though, it seems Microsoft at least found some solutions for the last holiday period, when Xbox Series S consoles were available everywhere at a discount and the Series X wasn’t exactly hard to find, either.
The problem Microsoft has faced since the twilight years of the Xbox 360 is its exclusive software offerings. When Phil Spencer took over the Xbox division in 2018, he immediately started acquiring studios and talent in order to buff their offerings. Modern game development can take four or five years, minimum, so we’re just now going to start seeing the fruits of those initial acquisitions. Add in the purchase of Zenimax two years later, which is set to release multiple titles this year, and Microsoft’s first party output is looking pretty good for the year.
Microsoft has three first party titles currently confirmed for the first half of the year: “Forza Motorsport,” Arkane’s “Redfall” and Bethesda Game Studios “Starfield,” its first new IP in 20 years. Those three games alone will be impressive. Obsidian Software announced a new “Pillars of Eden” RPG, “Avowed” multiple years ago, but Microsoft is reportedly so confident in its offerings this year that it’s going to allow Obsidian another year to continue finishing the game for a proposed 2024 release.
Titles like Rare’s “Everwild” and The Initative’s “Perfect Dark” reboot are still at least another year out, and shouldn’t be expected this year. Even Playground Games’s “Fable” reboot, originally set to release this year, has been indefinitely delayed as the new development team opted to abandon the studio’s proprietary engine for Unreal Engine 5, which will help streamline development, but also means the game has been restarted from scratch.
Microsoft has many titles under development that have not been formally announced. The Coalition’s “Gears 6” has been in development for at least two years. When The Coalition finally does reveal it, it should be one of the most visually impressive games of the generation, as they have become wizards with Unreal Engine. id Software is reportedly working on a reboot of “Quake,” but it’s unknown whether the reboot will be of the original game’s more gothic horror focus or the the followup’s more generic science-fiction premise. MachineGames announced shortly before the Zenimax acquisition was final that it was working on an “Indiana Jones” game. MachineGames has not released a full title since “Wolfenstein: The New Colossus” in 2017, and its short spinoff, “Wolfenstein: Young Blood,” two years later. A final “Wolfenstein” game was also reportedly in development at one point.
This year is going to be extremely important for the future of “Halo Infinite.” After 343 Industries underwent a major leadership change in the last quarter of the previous year, many eyes are on the studio to see what it’s going to do in order to salvage “Infinite,” which still features the best gameplay of the franchise, but cannot seem to get out of its own way with content updates — an important aspect of modern multiplayer gaming these days. Campaign co-op and Forge are out and the game finally feels like it’s out of some “early access” period — more than a year after its initial launch. A March update should also make a lot of wholesale improvements to the game, but it still needs more content — something 343i has struggled with since the beginning.
Microsoft also must address the absolutely massive elephant in the room that is the Activision-Blizzard acquisition. The FTC filed a challenge to the purchase and the first court hearing in the case was Tuesday. Though, the FTC has not filed a formal injunction, so the purchase could still go through in the meantime. Legal analysts do not believe the FTC has any sort of legal ground to stand on, but merely wants to drag out the process in hopes that Microsoft and Activision will back away from the deal, which was originally set to close June 30, but might have to be pushed back.
Regulators in the European Union and United Kingdom are also taking a hard look at the proposed acquisition. Many are confident that the EU will move forward with little issue, but the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is the wildcard going forward, as they seemed extremely sympathetic to Sony’s claims about how losing “Call of Duty” marketing rights would bankrupt Sony and PlayStation forever.
It seems like we hear this from Microsoft almost every year, but this year seems to be the one when the software giant will finally stop tripping over itself and release some quality software to go with its impressive consoles. Both the Series consoles are exciting and offer a lot of potential, but they need software to push them. Game Pass has helped with the dearth of new first party releases, but it also somewhat stumbled throughout this past year. Hopefully, that’s not the case moving forward into 2023.
