New year, new Microsoft for Xbox fans
Courtesy photo

New Year’s Day has passed, and we’re all back to the daily grind that is life for the next 11 ½ months until the holiday season rolls back around. There’s still a lot that can and should happen in that period of time, so we’re going to spend the next couple of weeks looking at what Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo each have planned, should have planned and a bit of what they could have planned. We’ll start with the most tumultuous first party manufacturer, Microsoft.

The Xbox Series consoles hit the market in 2020 and were met with resounding acceptance — quite the far cry from the debut of the maligned Xbox One seven years earlier. But like with Sony and its pair of PlayStation 5 consoles, hardware has been hard to find due to ongoing chip shortages. Though, it seems Microsoft at least found some solutions for the last holiday period, when Xbox Series S consoles were available everywhere at a discount and the Series X wasn’t exactly hard to find, either.