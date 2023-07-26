New Sony PlayStation in works for release next year

A PlayStation 5 Pro is in development and could be released around November 2024, if new reports are to be believed.
Industry insider Tom Henderson broke the news of a PS5 Pro earlier this year, but only recently got his hands on concrete technical details within the last week. Codenamed Trinity, this more powerful PS5 has been in development since early 2022, and development kits could be in the hands of a majority of studios by the end of this year, giving them a full year to ensure their games are compatible with the updated, more powerful hardware. This new system will include hardware that’s nearly twice as powerful as the current PS5, for practical purposes. Whether that is reflected in game quality will remain to be seen. The PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X both featured upgraded hardware compared to their initial counterparts, but only the One X managed to really establish itself as a new standard compared to the Xbox One; although, that is almost certainly attributed to the relatively weak hardware of the Xbox One. Developers will also have to take advantage of the new power — something they didn’t necessarily do with last generation’s refreshed consoles.
According to the report, Sony is starting improved and consistent framerates at 4K, along with a new “performance mode” for 8K televisions. The console will also include better ray tracing capabilities — the one good reason to offer a more powerful console right now. Ray tracing implementation can look absolutely stunning on powerful PC hardware, but console implementations have been disappointing thus far. The idea of an 8K resolution mode is extremely laughable. While 4K televisions are becoming quite ubiquitous, there are hardly any 8K televisions on the market, and that’s certainly not going to change in the next three to five years between now and the rumored release dates of the 10th generation of consoles in 2027-2028. But Sony has always been one to push ridiculous notions of high resolution capabilities for their consoles. The original PlayStation 3 was supposed to be FullHD capable at 1080p, despite only being able to run a handful of less-strenuous indie titles at the resolution in an era when most HDTVs were 720p. The PS4 was originally hyped to target 4K resolution, but it wasn’t until the PS4 Pro that those resolutions became a reality — and even then, only with image reconstruction techniques.
That’s not to say a more powerful console couldn’t have its benefits — at realistic resolutions. Many might question why a PS5 Pro is needed right now when few developers have truly taken advantage of the current hardware. But many are quickly becoming acclimated to having 60 FPS framerates in all of their games — something that just isn’t viable in the long term as the cross platform period finally ends. Current games have only been able to maintain high framerates due to development targeting last gen consoles still. As games become more advanced in the coming years, framerates will have to be reduced in order to account for the more complex visions. “Starfield” is a perfect example of a large budget game targeting new consoles that will only have a 30 FPS limit on consoles.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, CEO of gaming, stated in a recent interview that Microsoft will not release a mid-gen refresh, instead pointing to the Xbox Series X as its answer. He asserted the Xbox Series S is the baseline console for the generation and the Series X was a mid-gen refresh released early. While that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, as early marketing positioned the Series S as the more affordable next-gen entry, it still reveals insight into Microsoft’s thinking. The company just might not see the need for a mid gen refresh right now, as few games are taxing this new hardware. The Covid pandemic really slowed adoption in the early years, mostly due to chip shortages. Combined with lengthened game development periods, which often see new games in development for five or six years before they’re released, it just doesn’t seem as feasible to release a new console every five years, as was once the previous cadence.
From Sony’s perspective, there is a certain subset of the gaming population that will always want the most powerful hardware. If Sony can release a relatively affordable PS5 Pro, and bring down standard PS5 prices at the same time, it could encourage some to stay within the PlayStation ecosystem instead of jumping to PC. Sony still sees the PC platform as a threat to its business, rather than complimentary, as Microsoft does.
There’s also the virtual reality factor that could come into play. While the Sony PlayStation VR2 isn’t the breakout hit the company was expecting, development on a PS5 Pro to better take advantage of VR capabilities might indicate some corporate synergy. The PS4 Pro was equally positioned to help boost the original PlayStation VR. Sony’s new headset is extremely impressive, but still lacks the technical oomph that PC VR offers
The PS5 Pro isn’t the only hardware Sony has rumored in development. The company is also reportedly working on a new PS5 SKU that will come with a separate disc drive. While few details are available, this disc drive will not be compatible with the current digital only PS5 consoles, which makes no sense. But it offers Sony another way to cut costs to ensure profitability of its console lineup. That console is expected to release by the end of this year.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.