New Sony PlayStation in works for release next year
Courtesy photo

A PlayStation 5 Pro is in development and could be released around November 2024, if new reports are to be believed.

Industry insider Tom Henderson broke the news of a PS5 Pro earlier this year, but only recently got his hands on concrete technical details within the last week. Codenamed Trinity, this more powerful PS5 has been in development since early 2022, and development kits could be in the hands of a majority of studios by the end of this year, giving them a full year to ensure their games are compatible with the updated, more powerful hardware. This new system will include hardware that’s nearly twice as powerful as the current PS5, for practical purposes. Whether that is reflected in game quality will remain to be seen. The PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X both featured upgraded hardware compared to their initial counterparts, but only the One X managed to really establish itself as a new standard compared to the Xbox One; although, that is almost certainly attributed to the relatively weak hardware of the Xbox One. Developers will also have to take advantage of the new power — something they didn’t necessarily do with last generation’s refreshed consoles.