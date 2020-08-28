Sometimes it takes a little kick in the seat to get you going.
For Jared Rosin and Zach Holliday, a request for a song produced on a deadline offered that little bit of inspiration. And so it goes that the duo known as Jared Rosin & The Shuffle performed something amazing with their newest song, “Little Crime on the Prairie.”
The new track is the theme music to The Constitution’s new crime podcast, “Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast” that premiered online last Sunday. By this weekend, it should be available on all online platforms except Spotify. The song alone is worth tuning in for.
The columnist hit Rosin and Holliday up to craft the song, given only its title. If you listened to this week’s edition of the column’s radio show, you heard a potential hit. Rosin said he’s “pretty proud of it.”
“I really appreciate you pushing my comfort zone with these deadlines and inspiring me with the song title and your writing,” he said. “This has ended up being one of the songs I’m most proud of honestly, it’s just flowed so effortlessly.”
Rosin said the down time during the COVID-19 shutdown of music venues threw a brick wall in front of his music project’s momentum. The pair had been recording a debut album but, you need material to make it happen. He said it sometimes takes an inspiration from out of left field to kick things into gear.
“I’ve been struggling to write anything worth a s since the shutdown honestly, it’s had me in a bad place (as I’m sure it has a lot of people),” he said. “It’s been great for my mental health.”
Dealing with the shutdown has been “interesting to say the least,” Rosin said. Already a bit of a loner, he said it’s taken things to “a whole new level.” Rosin and Holliday have been able to get out and play a few small shows in the past month and a few more are on the way. A Sept. 11 show at Christie’s Bar in Altus is one they’re anxious to play.
Holliday, who has recently left the Army after serving in its band for several years found the timing of his discharge and the shutdown about par for the course. Getting back out and playing has breathed life as they’ve been trying to play outdoor venues like Christies and larger venues in smaller towns like The Orient in Blair. Along with his work with Rosin, Holliday has been sitting in with several artists throughout the state and Texas.
“I’m still so glad to be back gigging again,” he said.
Rosin and Holliday have a musical partnership that works on an innate level. Holliday has been a well-known musician for over a decade, from here and in his home area around Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Although he’s younger, Rosin said music is simply a part of him. He credits his family.
“I don’t think I really got pulled into music as much as it was just part of life growing up, both my parents used to sing, my brother and my dad both used to write songs and all of my siblings play/played one instrument or another,” he said. “And if one of us wasn’t playing there was usually a record spinning.”
With a strong voice made for being a singer/songwriter who likes to rock out in a red dirt kind of way, Rosin said he’s ready to roar again. A lot of practice and recording sessions have been taking place at Holliday’s Davidson home. From it, you can be sure something special will come from these sessions. But like a fine wine, it takes time.
“We’re still working on the record, making sure we are proud of everything on it before we release anything,” he said. “As of now we don’t have a release date.”
But when it’s ready, you can bet you’ll hear about it in this column. Until then, you can keep up with the band via their Facebook page.
Takeez gave the columnist an early listen to his new album “sHoRtYdEuCE” ahead of its Sept. 4 release. What can I say? It’s everything promised by Takeez over his recording career so far but supercharged with a fire that comes with sequestration and his ability to produce something special.
Under the pseudonym Killer Keyz, Takeez is as powerful a producer as he is a rhymesmith. Small story short, this collection of 13 tracks bumps on many levels.
Leading off with “Blaxploitation” featuring Donyl Hurd and Curtis Mays, you get a blast of killer 70s funk/soul but with a modern bent and Takeez’s master flow. Followed by “On Tucc,” released earlier this year, the flow of this playlist is seamless. Give it a listen: https://youtu.be/8TZntHv3_2k.
Takeez’s voice punches through a stellar production to give bite to the title, “Shock Collar.” Followed by the woozy and wonderful “Drank Smoke” featuring MyNameMitchy, the album expands its flow into soulful croons with thump.
On top of having a bombastic bass voice with his rapping, Takeez can sing like an angel. His intro to “Durt Road” is like traveling on smooth highway before turning on the title’s namesake.
With a sweet jazz intro to “Sunday Mantra,” the album takes a cool turn into a cul de sac of cozy melody and beat where the perfect Sunday barbecue is ready to take place with this its soundtrack. It’s his return to sweet 70s soul on “Ginger Tea Boogie” featuring SAMO where Takeez finds a comfort zone. It probably ties back with the album’s name, his mother’s nickname, and her influence on his musical palette.
As Takeez intones a potential love to “Be Cool,” he does it over a seductive backtrack coupled with a Weeknd-reminiscent hook that screams hit potential.
One of the best parts of Takeez’s talent is his storytelling abilities. Closing the collection with “Nardo and Benny,” the AutoGraph produced track completes this collection like an epic final scene in a gritty movie. Over too soon but leaving a memory that lasts as the album title becomes its refrain.
While this album definitely has some language not for everybody, for me, it’s an essential addition to this columnist’s collection.
You’ll be hearing some of it on an upcoming radio show and it will be available everywhere on Sept. 4. Just search for Takeez and it will find you and hook into you.
This weeks Songs from the Sequestration includes a killer 2014 performance from a talent taken too early, Justin Townes Earl — “NPR Tiny Desk Concert” —https://youtu.be/lnOHHywkTCs.
This week’s edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist returned for episode No. 193 with the Artist Showcase Series: Jared Rosin & The Shuffle.
The combo of Rosin and Zach Holliday is something amazing. Hear it for yourself during the show’s replay at 6: 30 p.m. This playlist is reason enough: a leading contender for 2020 song of the year “Little Crime on the Prairie,” “Keystone Light,” “I’ll Blow Up Your Car,” and my choice for 2019 song of the year, “The Valley” — https://youtu.be/615gpMy8QHg.
