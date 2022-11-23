New 'Pokemon' generation marred with bad performance
Courtesy photo

The ninth generation of “Pokemon” games is an absolute technical mess, which is a shame, because “Pokemon Scarlet” and “Pokemon Violet” are some of the best-playing “Pokemon” titles in some time.

“Scarlet” and “Violet” are developer GameFreak’s third fully-realized attempt at full 3D “Pokemon” titles on the Nintendo Switch, following “Pokemon Let’s Go,” which served as a remake to the generation one titles, and “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield,” the eighth generation titles. Both had major faults —”Let’s Go’s” dumbed-down simplicity and whatever was going on with “Sword” and “Shield,” which seemed like half-baked attempts. “Pokemon Legends Arceus” was released at the start of this year, but was more of a spin off than a mainline game.