New 'Pokemon' generation marred with bad performance

The ninth generation of “Pokemon” games is an absolute technical mess, which is a shame, because “Pokemon Scarlet” and “Pokemon Violet” are some of the best-playing “Pokemon” titles in some time.
“Scarlet” and “Violet” are developer GameFreak’s third fully-realized attempt at full 3D “Pokemon” titles on the Nintendo Switch, following “Pokemon Let’s Go,” which served as a remake to the generation one titles, and “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield,” the eighth generation titles. Both had major faults —”Let’s Go’s” dumbed-down simplicity and whatever was going on with “Sword” and “Shield,” which seemed like half-baked attempts. “Pokemon Legends Arceus” was released at the start of this year, but was more of a spin off than a mainline game.
With “Scarlet” and “Violet,” it seems that GameFreak — at least from a gameplay and structure perspective — finally created a nice evolution of the series in need of a breath of fresh air since the days of the 3DS. Incorporating elements from the aforementioned “Arceus,” the ninth generation features an open world with zero guiding structure. Trainers are encouraged to tackle the traditional Pokemon gyms in whatever order they would like. The game also features an additional two mainline quests that deal with defeating Team Star, the antagonistic group of this series, and facing down Titan Pokemon, massive creatures that require special battles in order to defeat and unlock additional gameplay features. The structure and design breathe new life into “Pokemon” the same way that the similar structure and design of “Elden Ring’s” open world revitalized the aging “Souls” formula. It’s too bad the rest of the game is a mess.
Even when trainers aren’t falling through maps, seeing their Pokemon disappear from right in front of them, seeing enemy monsters literally appear out of nowhere to battle, or experiencing the any numerous game-crashing bugs that can lose progress, they’re playing a modern title running at a framerate that, at best, maintains itself in the mid-low 20s. This game struggles and struggles hard with rendering. The framerate is so bad that playing long enough can give you a massive headache. It never reaches 30 frames minimum. And the longer you play in one sitting, the more likely the framerate will continue to drop before the game ultimately crashes. The problems point to a memory leak somewhere in the game, but GameFreak has not commented on the possibility of a patch.
“Scarlet” and “Violet” took a cue from “Let’s Go” and “Arceus” and now Pokemon wander the map openly. There are no longer surprise battles from wandering in grass until one appears. The return of this feature allows the world to feel more open and exciting. In many ways, the ninth generation is the game that we all dreamed about as children, playing “Pokemon Red” and “Pokemon Blue” on Gameboys, dreaming of a time when we could just explore a Pokemon region and watch Pokemon in the wild. GameFreak even went for maximum nostalgic authenticity with textures and geometry everywhere that look like they came from the Nintendo 64.
Many will play “Scarlet” and “Violet” and never notice the framerate problems, or will be so little bothered by the performance that they will still enjoy the game, as they should. GameFreak finally nailed the gameplay evolution that fans have been calling for for ages. The writing and overall story are trash, as always, but the gameplay has finally been refined. However, those who are sensitive to performance issues need not apply. This is one of the worst performing major titles released in years. Not even “Cyberpunk 2077” at launch two years ago was this bad.
Between this and “Bayonetta 3,” which released last month with performance issues, one might question just how much gas is left in the Switch. There were credible rumors of some sort of more powerful Switch version to be released within the last year, but they never came to fruition. Perhaps the ongoing chip shortage prompted Nintendo to step back from those plans. But it’s obvious that developers are struggling with the hardware. Then again, GameFreak has never been the most technically adept developer with any hardware. Still, it’s a shame to see a game with so much going for it stumble out of the gate so terribly. One can only hope that GameFreak is able to patch out the performance problems, or that a revision next year could be better. Until then, if one wants to enjoy the best “Pokemon” title in the last several years, they’re going to have to suffer through some horrible technical performance.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.