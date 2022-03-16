New ‘Pokemon’ game announcement fuels franchise fatigue

In a surprising turn of events — written only somewhat sarcastically — Nintendo announced a new generation of “Pokemon” titles set to release on the Nintendo Switch this holiday season.
“Pokemon Violet” and “Pokemon Scarlet” will feature the ninth generation of pocket monsters in a new region inspired by Spain. It’s the first new generation of Pokemon since “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield” in 2019 — a year that seems so, so long ago. But while 2019 might seem like an eternity ago (thanks, COVID), this really doesn’t feel like a brand new generation of “Pokemon” titles. The announcement during a special Pokemon Day Nintendo Direct was obviously meant to be met with excitement and jubilation, but was instead met with a passive sigh — perhaps the byproduct of over-extending the franchise in the last year.
The “Pokemon” franchise has always been a lucrative business for Nintendo. Almost every hand-held generation has received at least two sets of new titles — usually a new generation with a follow-up title that expands on the mechanics and adds some new monsters to finish out the gen alongside a remake of an older title. The formula has worked for many years. And while there was always a constant stream of new “Pokemon” content — especially when considering spin-offs, like “Pokemon Snap” or “Pokemon Stadium” — it never felt like it was becoming overwhelming.
Ironically, when the Nintendo Switch was announced and later released, everyone was excited for the potential of a mainline “console Pokemon” title, as every other RPG in the main series released on handhelds only. But since “Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu” and “Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee” released in 2018, there has been a new traditional “Pokemon” title released every year, aside from 2020, which still saw substantial downloadable content for “Sword” and “Shield.”
We’ve even seen two new “Pokemon” titles release within two months of each other. “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Shining Pearl” — remakes of the original “Pokemon Diamond” and “Pokemon Pearl” games — released in November. Two months later, “Pokemon Legends Arceus” released in January. Now, we have these two new “Pokemon” titles releasing in November.
There can be too much of a good thing, and “Pokemon” fans are starting to feel that pressure. “Call of Duty” fans are standing next to them while asking, “first time?” But at least, unlike “Call of Duty,” each title does play differently. Last year’s remakes abandoned the traditional “Pokemon” overworld art style for a Chibi-inspired style that put off some fans. There were also certain structure and design changes that many people didn’t like. But “Pokemon” fans are often ruffled about the most minor of changes to the endgame of each title.
“Pokemon Legends Arceus” was supposed to be the future of the franchise. It featured an open world that trainers could explore and could capture Pokemon without the need to enter turn-based battles, like in the traditional games. Despite a lack of content and some severe technical challenges, most seemed to like “Arceus,” and hoped that future games would take inspiration from it. That doesn’t appear to be the case with the two new titles recently announced.
Both “Violet” and “Scarlet” look almost like expansion packs for “Sword” and “Shield,” from what little media Nintendo has released. The Switch is admittedly not a very powerful piece of hardware, but every “Pokemon” title released on it continues to look extremely dated and perform poorly. It’s obvious developer GameFreak is pushing itself way too much and spreading resources way too thin. These are some of the most successful games of all time and print money for Nintendo. Their development pace needs to be slowed.
It’s obvious that COVID and the supply shortages threw a wrench into Nintendo’s hardware plans. There were way too many rumors and reports of some sort of more powerful Switch successor for it to not be true. So it would make sense that if Nintendo was positioning new hardware to release sometime in the near future, a new “Pokemon” generation could be a great way to launch the hardware. But with that obviously pulled off the table, Nintendo still moved forward with releasing the two new titles this fall. Still, it would have been preferable to give GameFreak more time to help improve the title and give “Arceus” some more breathing room to find a larger audience. But that doesn’t make money.
