New Nintendo hardware is on the horizon and it tastes almost palpable.
According to multiple reports, Nintendo was at the European gaming convention, Gamescom, in August with prototypes of its new console, reportedly set to launch some time in the second half of 2024. This far out, hardware is never finalized, companies often produce machines that feature “targeted specs” similar to those of the final product to give developers an early glimpse of what is on the horizon. According to Eurogamer, this new “Switch 2” will be much more powerful than many had originally anticipated.
Nintendo debuted its new hardware behind the scenes using a remastered version of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” running in full 60 FPS at much higher resolutions using NVidia’s DLSS upscaling technology. The game was also using advanced ray tracing technology to greatly improve the graphics. For comparison, “Breath of the Wild” struggled to run at 30 FPS at 720p as a launch title on the Switch seven years ago. While it’s not the most impressive looking game, the fact that Nintendo has a version running with better graphics and better performance on a glorified handheld is promising.
This does not mean “Breath of the Wild” will be re-released on the new system next year. Nintendo often uses “The Legend of Zelda” or “Super Mario” tech demos to showcase their new platforms for the first time, but rarely follow up with them. The Wii was unveiled with a realistic “Zelda” title that mimicked the art direction of “Ocarina of Time” before developers pivoted to the more stylized “Breath of the Wild” art style. The Gamecube was demonstrated with a “Super Mario 128” title that looked more like a direct follow up to “Super Mario 64” with dozens of Mario characters on screen before it was repurposed to whatever “Super Mario Sunshine” turned out to be.
Separate reports also suggest Nintendo showcased the infamous “The Matrix” Unreal Engine 5 demo running on its new system specifications. The demo was released for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 two years ago and still features the best graphics of any software released yet for the two more powerful systems. No title has yet to match its image quality, even after more than two years. So to hear that the Switch 2, or whatever it will be called, is running this demo with no compromises is equally promising.
Nintendo has not publicly commented on anything regarding a new Switch system beyond admitting that there will be more hardware in the future. The Switch released in 2017 as a hybrid handheld device, so it was always relatively underpowered compared to what was available. Systems like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally demonstrate that handheld systems are more than capable of high power performance these days, it’s just up to Nintendo how far they want to push the technological envelope. Their games never have been the best in graphics and performance, nor have they ever needed to be, but performance on both “The Legend of Zelda” titles this generation leave a lot to be desired. Even as impressive as they are, both titles still run at under 30 FPS more often than not. One doesn’t even need to improve the graphics, just allow enhanced backward compatible performance to lock the framerate.
Console launches are always exciting times in the game industry and few are as exciting as Nintendo’s releases. Even with maligned releases like the Wii U, Nintendo always brings something different to the market and that’s never a bad thing.
