New Nintendo hardware is on the horizon and it tastes almost palpable.

According to multiple reports, Nintendo was at the European gaming convention, Gamescom, in August with prototypes of its new console, reportedly set to launch some time in the second half of 2024. This far out, hardware is never finalized, companies often produce machines that feature “targeted specs” similar to those of the final product to give developers an early glimpse of what is on the horizon. According to Eurogamer, this new “Switch 2” will be much more powerful than many had originally anticipated.

Recommended for you