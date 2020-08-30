Movies are back in theaters, and it only seems fitting that the oft-delayed “The New Mutants” is the first “new” experience to beckon the reopening.
Taking its name and inspiration from the 1980s comic line created by legendary writer/artist Chris Claremont, this last bastion of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” series has about as much in common with its source material as the other movies — which is to say, not much beyond the basic use of powers by its characters. Still, it separates itself from the rest of the cape comic genre fare by shrinking the scope and stakes for a much more personal, and somewhat claustrophobic, adventure that also leans more into the diverse roots of Claremont’s series.
“The New Mutants” opens with Danielle Moonstar, a Cheyenne woman, running for her life as her town is destroyed by an unseen force. After seeing her father die in front of her, she wakes up in a strange hospital run by the strange Dr. Reyes. Her character can be found in the comics, but is about as different as you can find. The name reeks of fan service that goes nowhere.
Moonstar soon meets the fellow mutants of the facility: Magika, Wolfsbane, Sunspot and Cannonball — each with their own unique abilities, but are trapped all the same. Writer-director Josh Boone attempted to tap into some John Hughes magic by trying to make “The Breakfast Club” with mutants, with multiple scenes of the dysfunctional young adults hanging out together. It never really comes together. Even the conflict between Magika and Moonstar — a major plot point of the film — feels forced.
Much in the same vein as previous Fox “X-Men” films, none of the characters receive any real development. As Moonstar’s powers begin to manifest in bringing their worst dreams to life, each character is forced to relive a tragic moment from their past that brought them to the facility. But instead of helping them grow, or to reveal something more than a tragic backstory repeated ad nauseum, the vignettes feel more like bland attempts at toothless horror.
It’s a shame that with such a confined scope and more concentrated focus that the final act still devolves into a CG-laden battle that still does a poor job of showing off the powers of the characters. The movie still tries to maintain its “grounded” feel, but dumps it for a massive battle with a giant demonic bear. It feels like it was added in to give the movie a little bit of action before the credits rolled less than a 100 minutes after it first started.
Still, “The New Mutants” isn’t without its promising aspects. It’s a major step forward for representation in numerous ways. It’s one of the few female-driven superhero films, and features the first gay relationship between two female characters. The relationship between Moonstar and Maisie Williams’ Wolfsbane feels very natural — aside from the horrible Irish accent Williams attempts. Seeing an American Indian hero on the big screen, especially one that embraces the imagery and traditions of her culture, was especially gratifying to see.
Admittedly, “The New Mutants” has been the butt of many jokes for the last three years. Originally announced in 2015, filmed a year later, and originally scheduled for release in 2017, the movie has received numerous delays. After a misleading trailer that focused on the limited horror aspects of the film, studio 20th Century Fox originally wanted to schedule reshoots to realign the movie with that theme. Those reshoots never happened due to a comedy of errors that ultimately concluded with Disney buying Fox and putting this attempt at the “X-Men” franchise to bed for good. But this is the original cut that Boone submitted, and it’s not as bad as one might think. That might be faint praise in many aspects, but it’s a much better sendoff for the 20-year franchise that dates back to 2000’s “X-Men” than last year’s abomination that was “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”
