Cameron University choral concert to feature Bella Voce women’s ensemble and Cantus Camerata men’s ensemble
The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts is preparing a debut performance of a newly formed men’s ensemble, Cantus Camerata, as well as an appearance by Bella Voce, the university’s popular women’s ensemble.
The concert is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, in the Cameron University Theatre.
Bella Voce will perform an uplifting selection of choral compositions, including Handel’s “Awake the Trumpets Lofty Sound,” “O, My Love’s Like a Red, Red Rose” by Oklahoma composer Patti Drennan, “In Whatever Time We Have” from the musical “Children of Eden” arranged by Mac Huff, and “I Count It All Joy” by Jocelyn Hagen. The latter will include harpist Ciara Mariano and violinist Kathy Liticker. “Still I Rise” by Rosephanye Powell will feature soloists Josie French, a CU music major, and Lynda Andrews. Bella Voce will conclude its portion of the program with “Music in My Mother’s House” arranged by J. David Moore
Cantus Camerata, the new male ensemble, will kick off with “My Bonnie Lass She Smileth” by Thomas Morely and Karen Marroli’s “Wild Mountain Thyme,” which will feature Liticker on violin. Mac Huff’s arrangement of “Unforgettable” will feature soloists CU student Khalil Cabrera-Tosado and faculty member Shaun Calix. Cantus Camerata will close the concert with “Music in the Air” arranged by Ryan Murphy.
Both Bella Voce and Cantus Camerata are conducted by Doris Lambert. David C. Anderson will provide piano accompaniment.
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and military. CU students receive free admission with their CU I.D. Due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited to 50 patrons and tickets must be reserved in advance. To reserve tickets, call the box office at 581-2478 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.