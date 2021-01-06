New games could be ways out thanks to COVID

As 2020 is now in our hindsight, everyone looks to 2021 with increased hope and optimism that the horrors of last year will be behind us, and the world can progress forward again.
For entertainment industries, such as Hollywood and the video game industry, that hope is compounded. Both movie and video game production took major hits as lockdowns stalled development and further restrictions have compounded already troubling issues. In the video game industry, the ramp up to new consoles is always a difficult time. Throw in a pandemic and it makes it that much worse. But 2021 will be better, right? All of those games that were once rumored and announced as “coming soon” for the next-gen consoles to help fortify an extremely weak lineup will soon be on shelves and digital storefronts, right? We might actually see next-gen consoles available for purchase in stores without needing to fight bots, right? Don’t get so excited just yet.
There’s a very good chance that many games announced during last year’s slate of digital events and showcases — especially those without release windows — will be missing in action for most of this year and slip into 2021. There’s an even better chance that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X will be equally hard to find for throughout much of the year. Throw in the expiration of tariff exemptions on GPUs and motherboards and other computer components, and it could be even harder to build a powerful gaming computer, or find the components to upgrade. I’m not still salty that I can’t get my hands on an NVidia RTX 3080 for the last four months.
Whether many of us want to admit it or not — and judging by the number of mask-less individuals and protestors, there’s quite a few still in denial — COVID is not going to go away immediately. Completing one full revolution around the sun does not all of a sudden wipe the virus from existence. Even as vaccines roll out, it’s still going to be a long time before everything is back and running at full functionality. That means those games that were in development for what would normally be three to four years, might be in development for four to five years. The launch lineups for both consoles were relatively weak, and we might see that anemic software support remain anemic for the foreseeable future.
We’re already seeing delays with regards to cross-generation patches for titles like “Marvel’s Avengers” and “Control” — both of which were supposed to originally launch alongside the two new consoles. These patches would enhance those games to fully take advantage of the new console capabilities, offering better graphics and performance. Both were delayed until some time this year, though “Control” is tentatively dated for next month. Let’s not even talk about the next-generation patch for “Cyberpunk 2077.”
Several games originally announced for the console launch windows have been delayed with no new release dates. “The Ascent” was one of the most impressive titles showcased for the Xbox Series X. Not only was it pulled from the calendar with less than a month before launch, it’s not on any coming soon lists. On the flip side, “Returnal” was a launch window game for the PlayStation 5, but was delayed until March, with no guarantee it will make that release date.
The biggest launch delay was no doubt “Halo Infinite,” which just received a tentative “Holiday 2021” release window. All hands are on deck at developer 343i in order to get the game ready. It was content complete and would have been able to ship — in a compromised state — at launch. But after the poor reception, 343i and Microsoft want to make sure it’s right. Plus the 20-year anniversary of “Halo: Combat Evolved” this fall might force their hand. But there’s still a chance with a game that large that development could still stall.
The horrible reception to “Cyberpunk 2077” and its broken state at launch really shook the industry. No one wants to be the next CD Projekt Red and release an anticipated game in such a broken condition. So publishers and developers are going to be extra careful. Combine that with a pandemic that still shows no signs of slowing, and it’s a recipe for further delays and holes in release calendars. Everyone wants their hands on the newest games, and the newest hardware, but development is hard enough when conditions are normal. This past year has been anything but normal, and that’s not going to change right away.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.