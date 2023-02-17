Dani Carson is all set to release a single but she’s asking you for the go ahead.
That’s right, Carson said she’s going to release a new single as soon as her Facebook page, Dani Carson Music reaches 5,000 follows. It’s a novel approach to gain some momentum: https://www.facebook.com/DaniJCarson.
Visit the column's online edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to follow Carson or go straight to any other music posted here.
Once the goal is reached, this super-secret surprise is going to drop on all online platforms. The song title remains under embargo but after catching snippets of the recording process, let’s just say it’s described well by those in the know below.
Recently recorded with producer Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings, Carson was joined by Cade Roth & The Black Sheep’s Brad “Red” Wolf on guitar and bass and Ryan Joyce on drums. She called the two her “go-to guys when it comes to recording.”
“They’re incredibly reliable, solid and creative,” she said. “They have enough experience to do what you want them to, but the motivation to try new things.”
There were no expectations when going in to record, according to Carson. It was pure creativity.
“We had never rehearsed before, so I had no idea what to even expect,” she said. “But Brad and Ryan dove right in and we really created the sound more than performed it. At one point, I just said this was pretty much Brad’s song featuring Ryan and I since I had him play bass, rhythm guitar, and lead. He really brought out the airy, ‘wave’ sound that I’ve really taken a liking to.”
Calling Joyce as solid as anyone can be, he cut short a home renovation effort to get to the studio after Carson gave a wrong date for recording. It continues the “seat of the pants” nature of the project.
“We called to touch base and I found out I had told him the wrong day and we luckily caught him in the middle of caulking,” she said. “He rushed in with caulk all over his hands and let’s just say we all had a good laugh at the jokes that followed. But he still managed to add a few things I hadn’t heard and really make this song more than I could’ve asked for.”
Joyce said the “tune is a banger, super catchy/hooky”: and he is happy to be a small part in it.
“It was definitely a solid collaboration of taking out parts, and having a good time,” he said. “She basically gave us free rein on the parts, but good collaboration always makes for good session.”
Joyce said his bandmate, Wolf, just keeps “getting better.”
“I’m so proud of what he can do, awesome thing to watch, dude’s a beast,” he said. “I stuck around to see what he was laying down, sounds really good so far.”
Carson said the recording process with Cramer was “phenomenal, just laid back and easy to work with.” After some late-2022 recording with him and readying for more in the coming months, I can testify.
“The mindset of ‘let’s just have fun and see where this goes’ really allowed all of us to express a little piece of ourselves into the song,” she said. “Brandon kept telling me that he didn’t want to feel like there was a rush and I couldn’t have been happier because of that mindset. I don’t think the song would’ve came out nearly the same had we not just enjoyed what we were doing.”
Carson said it’s getting close to that time; she has over 4,900 folowers.
“We have officially finished recording and are just waiting to get things mixed and mastered,” she said. “Don’t forget: 5,000 follows (not likes) and this bad boy will be up and available on all platforms.”
Once it’s released, Carson said more may come from it.
“And there may or may not be a music video in the fall this year,” she said.
