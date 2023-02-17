Dani Carson is all set to release a single but she’s asking you for the go ahead.

That’s right, Carson said she’s going to release a new single as soon as her Facebook page, Dani Carson Music reaches 5,000 follows. It’s a novel approach to gain some momentum: https://www.facebook.com/DaniJCarson.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you