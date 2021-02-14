A virtual screening of a documentary Friday night will highlight the journey of Oklahoma flute-makers and performers in keeping the art form alive for new generations.
“Spirit Flute: Healing the Heart,” features prominent local Native American figures Tim Tate Nevaquaya, from Apache, and Cornell Pewewardy, from Lawton. The documentary is produced by the Norman Cultural Connection (NCC).
Nevaquaya and Pewewardy describe the instrument’s importance to Native America, as well as in their own lives. They will share their music and their vision with the audience. This 65-minute film is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Wes Studi.
The film also explores gender roles and its impact on flute-making and flute-playing in contemporary times, according to Marial Martyn, NCC executive director.
“The documentary highlights the beauty of the Oklahoma landscape and the interconnection of the land and the Native flute,” she said. “As a special interview, multi-Grammy nominated artist R. Carlos Nakai was invited to share his life-long wisdom and spiritual connection playing the flute. Mr. Nakai speaks of the influences he received from renowned Oklahoma flute players, along with the importance of continuing the journey and tradition of playing the flute and the impact it has had on the human spirit worldwide.”
Martin co-directed and co-produced the film along with award winning television and film director and producer, Michael Kirk.
Enoch Kelly Haney, former chief of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, is the executive producer and consultant of the film. The former Oklahoma state legislator also is an internationally recognized artist and creator of “The Guardian,” the sculpture atop the Oklahoma State Capitol dome.
Kirk’s film and television projects have been aired on public and commercial networks, including Amazon Video, Apple TV, The History Channel, A&E, and PBS.
To watch the trailer for “Spirit Flute: Healing the Heart,” go to https://www.normanculturalconnection.org .
To purchase tickets to the virtual screening, visit: https://spiritflute.eventive.org.
Donations are also being accepted to help acquire tools needed for students learning the art of flute making, Martin said.