The importance of Native American storytelling was cemented on Thursday when Oklahoma’s preeminent history museum dedicated a Legacy Stone in honor of Pulitzer Prize-winning Kiowa author N. Scott Momaday.

Momaday, 89, who was the first Indigenous person to receive the Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his book “House Made of Dawn,” is known for other works such as “The Way to Rainy Mountain,” and is credited as the founder for the Native American Renaissance in literature. Many of his notable works are comprised of a common element —cultural tradition.

