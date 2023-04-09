For nearly 60 years, the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus has been showcasing a style of music first made popular over a hundred years ago — one that emphasizes tight a capella harmonies and vaudeville flair.
Barbershop singing may have fallen out of the mainstream music scene years ago, but there’s no denying the influence it has had on American culture over the past century.
For this year’s annual production, Southwest Pride President Tyler Bishop and Vice President Colby Ashenfelter created a one-act play to go along with their more traditional musical offerings.
“This is Tyler and I’s first time writing a show,” said Ashenfelter. “We wanted to give the story as much weight as the music, and bring some different elements into it other than what you might expect. The big challenge was fitting all the story into one act.”
“Private Eyes that Harmonize”, the play in question, is a detective story set during the Great Depression. It was inspired by Ashenfelter’s love of classic detective films, such as “The Maltese Falcon” and “Kiss Me Deadly”.
“It’s fun to figure out a puzzle that’s constantly changing,” Ashenfelter said. “In the limited time that we have, we tried to give the audience as much to chew on as we could while still maintaining an element of surprise. Hopefully you’ll be trying to figure it out right until the very end.”
“The Southwest Pride Detective Agency is in dire straits, nearing bankruptcy and dealing with a quarrelsome narrator,” reads a press release describing the play. “Enter Robyn DeBanc, a femme fatale with something to hide who tasks the boys with finding her long-lost husband. When he turns up dead, it’s up to Southwest Pride to untangle the web of deceit, leading up to a whopper of a twist ending.”
“Writing the show is a big honor for me. I’ve always wanted to be a writer,” said Ashenfelter.
“I remember one night as a kid after seeing a show and thinking about how fun it would be to act in one, or even write one, and here I am. It really is a dream come true. I’m extremely grateful.”
Despite being Vice President, Ashenfelter is still fairly new to the group.
“I’m actually the youngest and newest member right now,” he explained. “I’m only 24. I’ve been singing with SP for almost two years.”
That’s just the blink of an eye in comparison to the long history of the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus, and less still when compared to the genre of music overall.
Described by many sources as one of the very few “uniquely American” styles of music, modern Barbershop began with a revival in the 1940s, but the most popular period for Barbershop groups was between 1900-1919.
And, unfortunately for Southwest Pride, that means it’s not always easy to find new, younger members.
“A big concern lately has been keeping the tradition alive,” Ashenfelter said. “We want people to see what Barbershop has to offer.”
Some plans are afoot that might help turn that hope into a reality.
“We’re planning on holding an open audition soon; we’ve discussed hosting an event for people to come and learn about barbershop, or performing at schools, and just simply being more visible in the community,” Ashenfelter said.
“It’s the beginning of a new chapter for us,” he said. “We’re making way for the new generation.”
When asked what the draw could be for younger people to join, Ashenfelter responded enthusiastically.
“The music is great, the shows are fun, but what really makes it special is the people. You can’t find this kind of camaraderie just anywhere,” he said.
Ashenfelter described how powerfully positive his time with Southwest Pride have been, even helping to lift him out of a deep depression.
“Not to sound too sappy,” he confided, “but singing with the chorus really helped pull me out of that dark place and put me on an upward swing.
“I walked into practice and was immediately welcomed and treated like one of the guys. I’m very grateful for them.
“For me it’s about taking part in a local tradition,” he said. “Barbershop is all about harmony, so it’s very warm and vibrant, something that I think is lacking in a lot of music today.
“There are very few things that can bring people together or uplift the spirit quite like music,” Ashenfelter said.
To that effect, Southwest Pride recently released an open invitation to their weekly meetings. It reads:
“Any guy or youth (of any age) interested in singing with us can attend any of our regular weekly meetings. Here are directions to our meetings: http://tinyurl.com/SWPMeetingplace. We are always glad to have new people join us in song. Please feel free to attend any of our meetings. If you’d like to be added to our annual show mailing list, or get more information about us and our meetings, feel free to Contact Us at webmaster@swpridechorus.com. Our regular meetings are in Lawton at the First Presbyterian Church (at 13th and B Avenue) each Monday of the month except for Monday government holidays.”
The show itself is projected to last around two hours, with an intermission after the conclusion of the one-act play, and with three local groups performing in the second half. Act two will be hosted by former KSWO News 7 anchor Monte Brown.
“There really is something for everyone,” he said, “comedy, mystery, romance, suspense, and plenty of singing. All you need to bring is a ticket and an appetite for fun.”
For more information you can go to swpridechorus.com, https://www.swokarts.com/events-one/southwest-pride-barbershop-quartet, or find them on Facebook.