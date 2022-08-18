The Grill Teller Sampler Plate. Featuring a serving of schnitzel, bratwurst, knuckwurst, leberkaese, wienerle, potato salad, home fries, red cabbage and sauerkraut offers an array of the flavors found at Mutti’s German Restaurant.
Gaston the Gastronomer
Gaston took a trip last week to send off The Constitution’s wild and crazy German intern, Johannes Becht, for a last meal, of sorts.
It followed a summer of adventures and teaching to celebrate the end of his term with some food from his home country and close to his heart. A wunderkind wild man deserves a wunderbar send-off.
If you are from Lawton and know your schnitzel, you know Gaston speaks of the one and only Mutti’s German Restaurant, 1410 S. Sheridan.
If you are from Lawton and haven’t taken a plunge down the Autobahn of Germanic flavor, what’s stopping you?
Then away we shall go.
Arriving into this humble little establishment, a Bavarian warmth fills as you pass the steins and other assorted German wares decorating the venue. Greeted with a basket of fresh bread and a bounty of butter, you are immediately challenged to eat and begin the experience.
The departing intern offered a voracious appetite to attack the challenge with Teutonic fervor. Becht did what any big-eyed intern would do, he selected the Grill Teller Sampler Plate. Featuring a serving of schnitzel, bratwurst, knuckwurst, leberkaese, wienerle, potato salad, home fries, red cabbage and sauerkraut. Would his eyes be larger than his stomach?
Between bites, he regaled all with stories of eating these delicacies while riding the rails in his home country. From his words, and emptied plate, it appears Mutti’s offers a similar appeal. If you can’t call that a stamp of authentic approval, what do you call it?
For Gaston, prior experiences with the schnitzel, a tenderized and hand-breaded and fried pork cutlet, has always been a treat. A favorite is the Zigeuner version topped with paprika gravy, sautéed onions and bell peppers with a side of German potato salad … or potato salad when at Mutti’s.
But this occasion called for a just right-sized lunch treat. The Currywurst, with a side of potato salad because Gaston is an adventurous eater who happens to also know just what he wants in a side, was selected as dish of the day.
The Currywurst is a deliciously fried knuckwurst cut into a descending spiral and slathered with a curry ketchup that is worth a meal of its own. This is the type of flavor that this diner could see as inspiration to climb a peak in the Alps.
Gaston left no crumbs behind. As a choice, it was no less than an all caps “OUI!”
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time (beside a soon-departing intern)?
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, would leap from the Alps to dine in again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
