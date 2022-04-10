Cameron University will host an unusual combination of sounds on Saturday — marimba and trombone.
The sounds are brought together by two members of the Fort Sill 77th Army Band, who will perform the show as civilians, and give their first show as a duo. The musicians are Adam Walton, on marimba, and Jonathan Stoby, on trombone.
Walton said that the concert came about through a series of conversations he had with Stoby on their down time.
“I work with Stoby, of course, and we were talking about music, and different styles of music that we like, and eventually I suggested that we should do a concert together,” Walton said.
Once they decided they should make music together, the new task was finding a venue. They wanted to perform somewhere outside Fort Sill, to give more people the opportunity to hear them play. Both musicians had played at Cameron University before, as part of the university’s regular combined concerts with the 77th Army Band, so the men decided to reach out to Lucas Kaspar, a professor of music at Cameron.
Kaspar said that the two musicians had made an impression on him already from his past experiences with the 77th Army band.
“They both stand out in the performances we’ve had,” Kaspar said. “They’re very professional musicians.”
Kaspar said that while hosting guest musicians without the backing of musicians from the university is not unheard of, it’s not common. He hopes that more musicians will consider Cameron as a possible venue in the future.
“The more, the merrier, as far as I’m concerned,” Kaspar said. “If they’re professional musicians, it’ll be a great opportunity for the students.”
The arrangements being presented at the concert are arranged by the musicians themselves, some reworkings of pieces for very different instrumentation. Walton said that he and Stoby have rehearsed extensively to prepare for the show.
“We’ve gotten together several times to work what to play for the show,” Walton said. “We’re trying to make it match up to our visions for how it sounds, and it’s kind of hard to tell from the inside, but I think it sounds really great.”
Walton said that he feels the sounds of the two instruments complement each other in ways an open-minded audience will likely appreciate.
“It’s kind of a peculiar combo,” Walton said. “And I think at first it might be a little surprising for the audience, but I’ll bet that after just a few minutes, it won’t seem strange at all.”