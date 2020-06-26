Rodney Whaley, Jolly from Go On Git and Bear Morrison, the lead singer for Uncle Cletus & The Stingers called into Studio Blanket/Tent Fort for this week’s radio show. It’s all part of the big build up for live music this and next weekend in Medicine Park.
COVID-19 may have shut things down for a while but, according to Whaley the town’s events coordinator, the music can’t be kept down. That said, as always, practice your best social distancing measures and stay safe.
While camping at an undisclosed location, Whaley said the three were working out some tunes for a Friday night song swap. Whaley will be joined by Morrison and Cody Gradnstaff from the Uncle Cletus ensemble as well as Jolly for an 8 p.m. jam fest at the Park Tavern, 196 E. Lake.
On Saturday night at 8 p.m., Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs will perform on the town’s main stage along with “an entourage of highway vagrants and pirates, will provide an opening act and spontaneous variety on stage that will leave you begging for more,” according to Whaley. This will be the first in an ongoing Saturday night concert series from the main stage.
It’s a soft but earnest return to the sounds of summer in Medicine Park. Whaley said these events are allowing a return to somewhat normalcy.
The following weekend will be the return of the free music festivals with Rock in the Park. “It’s a tribute to rock,” Whaley said. “There will be 10 bands, vendors and everything else you could want.”
The lineup kicks off July 3 with a 7 p.m. show by Cashroh. Following a message from the mayor, Another Pink in the Floyd Laser Light Show will kick off at 9 p.m. from the main stage.
The 4th of July lineup will begin at 3 p.m. with Midniters, followed at 5 p.m. by Smilin’ Bob English Band, Tyler Lee at 7 p.m. and the Ahhfugyeahs closing out at 9 p.m.
Cashroh kicks off the final day of the fest with a 3 p.m. set, followed by the Ahhfugyeahs at 5 p.m., and the Matthew Scott Band at 7 p.m.
Whaley said that, while many of this weekend’s performers were slated for this year’s Park Stomp which was called at the last minute when COVID-19 numbers first began rising, this isn’t the actual make-up show. That will begin Oct. 24 with the ReStomp in concert with the rescheduled Fool’s Fest Mountain Bike Festival.
Whaley promised to keep everyone informed as events develop.
Another return to normalcy is the return of the Wichita Sounds Band Dance from 7-10 p.m. each Friday at 911 NW Hilltop Drive. All ages are welcome and there’s no smoking or drinking allowed.
It’s a family friendly favorite featuring traditional country, early rock-’n’-roll, and ballroom.
Folks with normal temperatures only, according to Tom Spears, Public Relations, Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center.
After almost 50 years of performing consistently, Danny Cox said the break during the COVID-19 shutdown of venues blows his mind.
“It has been the longest I’ve gone without playing,” he said. “Can’t wait to see all our friends again.”
As Cox and his bandmates in DuPree prepare to return to form at 9 p.m. Saturday at Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road, he said the band has worked up several new songs. Tunes from John Mayer, Black Crowes, Counting Crows and Chris Stapleton have emerged in the set and the keyboardist is tickled to tickle ivories performing them.
The band returns to Red Dirt on July 18. Between then and now, they’ll perform from 6 to 8 p.m. July 3 at the Diamondback Harley Davidson Bike Night.
This time period of shut down has caused the musician to reflect on its impact on him and the venues he calls his performing home. It’s hard enough to pull a good crowd when the conditions are good.
“Maybe one good thing that came out of this is folks taking live music for granted; imagine no musicians.” he said. “Please support live venues because they really took a hit.”
It’s been too long coming, but after seven years, the time is right for Ali Harter to release “Near the Knuckle.”
An Oklahoma treasure, Harter has been performing nationally and internationally for 15 years. It’s offered her opportunity to perform with Garth Brooks’ long-time guitarist Ty England as well as earned her a Woodie Guthrie Award as “Best New Singer/Songwriter.”
It’s been quite a road for Harter. She’s performed on the same stage as people like John Mayall, Dierks Bentley, and Miranda Lambert as well as shared festival bills with The Flaming Lips, Leon Russell, Ben Harper, Tori Amos, P.J. Harvey, The Black Crowes, Cake and many more.
The new album was shelved in 2015 following what Harter describes as “a series of catastrophic life events.” She continued performing until 2017 and has been a known fan favorite around Lawton and Medicine Park for a long time. After working her way through personal issues, mending broken bonds with family and embracing her role as a mother to the fullest, Harter completed the long-awaited and what she called her final album.
Of the three songs I’ve been able to check out, the wait was worthwhile. Her long-time fan favorite from her live shows “Great State of Oklahoma” carries the right tempo and the oomph of a locomotive as she knocks her iconic Okie-inspired lyrics out of the ballpark. She’s got a one-of-a-kind voice that carries the weight of this cannonball.
The title track is a country killer with lyrics like “she’d make a living off of stupid, she’d be a millionaire” that tell her story of telling others’ as autobiography as biography by way of parable. It’s masterful storytelling with a tempo.
The last track I heard, “Griever Creek” begins sparse with acoustic guitar strums and single note licks that lure you into Harter’s strong suit. With her scrappy, scratchy yet fragile voice she’s pulling emotion from syllables. It’s everything I need to know I need to hear more.
You can hear these songs and order the album or merchandise here: https://www.aliharter.net/near-the-knuckle-2020.
While I hope it isn’t, if “Near the Knuckle” is Harter’s last testament to her musical gifts, it’s a graceful and powerful way to bid adieu while at a creative and performative peak.
For the Songs from the Sequestration, I’d like to share a couple of numbers that always offer a great pick-me-up in trying times. From Monty Python’s, the first is from their movie masterwork “The Meaning of Life.” From such an absurd scene in the movie, Eric Idle offers some cosmic truths in the ever lifting, ”Galaxy” — https://youtu.be/buqtdpuZxvk.
And, of course, ”Always Look On The Bright Side of Life” — https://youtu.be/Ep9Vzb6R_58.
New Fresh Fun Stuff again filled this week’s Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist.
Check out this lineup with radio premieres to start it off: Thanh Le, a.k.a. T.L., ”Window Pain”; Ali Harter, ”Great State of Oklahoma”; and Meezy Maff with Knuckles, ”Love My City.”
We can’t thank enough Rodney Whaley, Jolly and Bear Morrison for their campfire rendition of ”I’m Going to Live Forever.” It was a good time with our long-time friend, although via telephone.
Jokey McJokerson swashbuckled with the joke setup:
“Aye, there’s a Bounty on me head.”
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Turn your radio dial to Magic 95.3 FM Radio around 6:25 p.m. each Thursday (if not much earlier) or stream the half-hour show online: http://s1.phx.icastcenter.com/start/kmgz953/ or www.onlineradiobox.com; or on the Apple or Android apps or on the TuneIn app, or: http://www.kmgz.com/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
#Sundaymonium — Remember that every Sunday night you can listen to a rebroadcast of the prior week’s show followed by this latest show: 6 p.m., New Fresh Fun Stuff; 6:30 p.m., New Fresh Fun Stuff.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.