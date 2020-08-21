A Southwest Oklahoma superstar in his own right, Cody Newby said it’s good to be shaking off the dust and returning to the stage.
You’ll be able to check out the return to a big stage when Newby and East Cache Creek will be performing 9 p.m. Saturday night at Medicine Park’s Main Stage for a free showcase of some of Southwest Oklahoma’s best country/red dirt music around. The Tito Lindsey Band will kick things off with an 8 p.m. set.
That’s why for this week’s edition of the column’s radio show, “Today’s Best Soundemonium!” Newby was the focus for its Artist Spotlight Series. A diverse range of music is one of the staples of his set. You never know from what genre he’s going to pull a song and give it his own identifiable spin. It comes from a deep love for music.
And this love begins with his family. That’s’ the core to everything to this Walters talent. From blood to musical brotherhood, Newby’s bond is bold.
“My mother is a singer and piano player, so I have sung as long as I can remember,” he said. “My dad had a diverse taste in music, so I grew up on every influence from Foreigner and Styx, to Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings.”
Listening to Kiss vinyl records with his dad is among Newby’s fondest memories. His mother offered a different musical journey.
“My mother taught me to sing gospel songs and I have had a love for gospel music all my life,” he said.
Newby’s grandparents fortified his bond with the church at an early age. It was there where he found his love for their singing the traditional hymns and church songs.
“My grandfather, who I wrote the song on our album, ‘6 Miles from Bowie’ about, sang ‘Victory in Jesus’ very well,” he said. “So much so, that every time I sing it, I hear him singing it.”
With that background, Newby expanded his tastes. His maternal grandfather introduced him to the music of Hank Williams when he was “8 or 9.” It created a love that continues to this day, he said. But he’s not limited. You can’t limit your tastes when you’re finding out who you are. You craft a pallet of musical colors and paint the picture you want to see from the music.
“I draw influence from all kinds of music, from old country, to my favorite 80s and 90s country, R&B like the Temptations and Boyz 2 Men, to rock and heavy metal,” he said. “I love 3 Doors Down and Metallica, and Mudvayne, Rob Zombie, and Disturbed. David Draiman’s (with Disturbed) version of ‘Sound of Silence’ is by far one of the coolest things I’ve heard as of late.”
With the shutdown of shows over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newby and his bandmate and friend Lynn Moon have been providing musical services for over nine weeks at the Beaver Creek Cowboy Church.
“We resorted to live streaming church service, and have ever since, even though church has been resumed for the last five to six weeks,” he said.
East Cache Creek continues “plugging along,” Newby said. While there’s a lot of talk about the potential for new music and maybe an album, there aren’t real plans at this point.
It’s about getting back on stage and gaining that full confidence again. Newby said the time off from performing has taken a toll. Off for “three and a half or four months,” they’re starting to get out there playing again, Newby said. A little rust is being shaken with each set.
“But when we were used to playing almost every weekend, it’s been quite the change,” he said.
The beauty of a live show is that sometimes something extraordinarily cool happens. Last weekend, Newby and company performed with Shyloh Powers, lead guitarist for Koe Wetzel’s band and a Carnegie native. He’s definitely one of the top guns with a six string around. It was definitely a “something extraordinary” moment, according to the singer.
“The guy is just brilliant,” he said. “I have no other words for it. Watching him and Lynn vibe off each other is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.”
So, tomorrow night when they take the stage across from Medicine Creek, Newby and his bandmates in East Cache Creek are going to celebrate their love of music with a performance he hopes reaches those great heights. It’s going to be a good time.
“We will continue to do what we do, and we look forward to hanging with our friends the Tito Lindsey Band in Medicine Park this weekend,” Newby said.
Tito Lindsey and his bandmates will kick things off at 8 p.m. A headliner in his own right on any other night, Lindsey let the columnist hear a recording of the song “Maria” from his upcoming album produced by Trent Bell at Norman’s Bell Labs. This is the closest to hearing him in person you’re gonna get short of being at a live show.
“It’s been long overdue for sure and we’re stoked to see the final product,” Lindsey said.
I’ve got a few choices this week for the Songs from the Sequestration. It’s good stuff.
First off is a Tiny Desk concert with Pinegrove from 2016. If you haven’t heard this band, now’s as good a time as any. With songwriting chops more mature than their collective ages, this is a great band that’s equal parts alt-rock and country. Man, does it work. •Pinegrove — “NPR Tiny Desk Concert” — https://youtu.be/weL8HTY1NJU.
I’ve returned to The Mountain Goats for yet another song in the series. This is probably the most on-point song about divorce around: •The Mountain Goats — “No Children” — https://youtu.be/QS27S3mspjU.
The master of modern lo-fi, Kurt Vile has a feel good song that never fails to make my day when it pops up on the play list. I hope you feel the same: •Kurt Vile — “Pretty Pimpin’” — https://youtu.be/659pppwniXA.
The last choice this week is silly, irreverent and not actually too far from the mark: •Father John Misty — “This Is America” — https://youtu.be/XeGzwCrNAEc.
This week’s edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist offered a wonderful edition of the Artist Showcase Series: Cody Newby.
A man of many talents, this collection of covers recorded in March 2018 and March 2019 are some of the most fun Studio Blanket/Tent Fort has known in almost four years of the radio show. Check out this playlist: “Whiskey & You,” “Man of Constant Sorrow,” “Pancho & Lefty,” “All About that Bass,” and “Marie Leveaux.
Here are a couple of videos from these performances. Remember, you can click directly on the link in the online edition:
•Cody Newby & Lynn Moon, “All About that Bass” — https://youtu.be/4AdqT1t91Ls.
•Cody Newby & Lynn Moon, “Marie Leveaux” — https://youtu.be/DV_HyspegKw.
I can’t wait to get these guys back in the studio when all this passes.
Jokey made me laugh with this “meta” joke set-up:
“Sword of a lot.”
