Music is known as the sound of human emotion. From despair to joy to the all-encompassing hallmark of much of the form’s cannon — love, it is the manifestation of emotion that epitomizes the human condition.
And with that, Brad “Red” Wolf is in his element. To see and hear him perform, the joy he permeates comes from a full-fledged love affair with the music that stirs his soul.
Wolf said It began with his first real instrument when he was in fifth grade, the cello. It, too, begins as a love story.
“There was a girl I knew played cello and I really liked her and I wanted to sit next to her,” he said. “She’s probably my inspiration for having gotten into music. “
I mean, if a girl is into the cello, you know she’ll love some of the more traditional instruments of modern music. That was Wolf’s thinking as he picked up the bass, and then the guitar. He added a little bit of drums and piano and expanded to play the “baritone/euphonium fairly well,” he said.
Following his heart to college, Wolf joined the music education curriculum at Cameron University where he was taught to play and read the music for almost all the classical band/orchestra instruments.
“Violin is the hardest; shout out to Lane (Hawkins),” he said. “While I was in college, I learned so much about music theory and I fell in love with jazz, and it changed my world. I had always had interest in playing music by ear, but my college experience at Cameron taught me to understand music as a language.”
Now that he’d gotten the hang of the music thing from a studious standpoint, Wolf found the time right to become the practical performer. He joined a rotating house band at the late-Atlanta Bread Co. where he gigged every other Friday for about two years for three-hour sets. It was his first live gig and opened his love affair to an infatuation.
Wolf credits time performing with Ciera MacKenzie as a formative time in his life, both musically and from her family. They met when she was 12 and sang the National Anthem before the. Big & Rich concert at the Fort Sill Polo Field. He’d played bass with Ken Morrow that day and was in awe of her talent. Soon after that, she was headed to Nashville for her first time.
“She and her family came into Jerry’s Music Emporium for some last minute lessons and in a week that 12 year old girl learned more about music than I did from fifth grade to college,” he said. “I have never doubted Ciera’s success, and I’m overjoyed to witness it coming to fruition. I love Ciera MacKenzie and her family to death. They literally took me in when I had nowhere else to go.”
Wolf has taken that experience forward, working with Brad Good and Allen Biffle and performing and creating with Ryan Oldham, Gannon Fremin, Kwamel Smith, Dani Carson and “basically anyone who would have me.” He still has some unfinished work with Wesley Brown, as well.
“One of my personal highlights was a 5 minute jam with MonoNeon at the NAMM show several years ago,” he said.
Wolf said his primary artistic motivation comes from the urge to share as well as to grow from the experience.
“As a consumer of music, I’m so happy my favorite artists shared their passions with me,” he said. “Do you ever hear a song live and think, ‘Wow that was better than the album?’ I think that’s because when you get on stage with other artists, you combine what you feel and put out a product that reflects those feelings. “
A partnership with Cade Roth has led to an essential role as one of the Black Sheep. It’s here that Wolf said he’s developed a close relationship that bonds beyond music. A new album produced by Wolf is waiting in the wings for the right time for release.
“He’s my best friend in the world as well as one of the most passionate musicians I know,” he said. “I’m not gonna talk much on the Black Sheep album except that it’s some of Cade’s best work, and that we have no idea when it’s coming out.”
But Wolf is more than a “side-man” or partner. He’s been working up material and posting some really creative covers and originals to YouTube. Here’s a great take on a classic song: “Just the Two of Us” (Grover Washington Jr. cover) — https://youtu.be/-jXN0Is2phs.
Wolf said that the YouTube videos are just “for fun right now.”
“I’m using my covers as an opportunity to practice recording and producing music,” he said.
Check out this take on another great cover: “When You Were Young” (The Killers cover) — https://youtu.be/dUaV8ikvmKU.
“I’m absolutely stunned by the positive feedback I’ve been getting,” he said. “I often can’t come up with more than ‘thank you’ to respond, but it’s because it means the world to me that everyone has been so supportive of this new endeavor.”
Right now, he’s working on getting the right equipment together to record and produce the sounds of a full band performing live. Wolf said he’s in hopes that time will be “coming up soon.” But he might start a little closer to home.
“I think I’m gonna record a Brad Wolf EP though,” he said. “I really think it just comes down to making something that you can be proud of.”
Here’s a Wolf original that would make a nice start to that EP: “Another Day” — https://youtu.be/rWzuKkhW-q4.
In the end, everything is about the music and its affect on his life. It ties in with his primary focus in life, overall.
“My ultimate goal is only to be happy,” he said. “I spent a long time being severely depressed and I’m never gonna let that happen again. Music is my love and my life, and I’ll never stop playing.”
A Greer County talent is sharing his new album, “Black Sheep” and the stories contained.
Matt Moran has been writing songs for about 20 years, since he was 13. He’s come a long way with his new alt-country, 10 song collection, recorded on a Tascam four-track cassette recorder.
After playing around 120 gigs in 2019, this year has knocked the legs out of being a live performer, Moran said. That’s why, he said, he put that effort into writing.
“COVID has made lots of things difficult for us musicians being stuck at home, so I decided to use the tools at my disposal and the time I had to put my songs,” he said.
Moran’s been in several bands, most notably The Typist back around 2012, and he’s released other songs under his name. But this is his first solid effort to get out there and record a collection. It’s all part of the path that led him to begin making music, he said.
“I always wanted to be a writer/author, but I was never any good at it,” he said. “I’ve loved music for as long as I can remember, and I discovered songwriting was a way to tell those stories that I was good at.”
Black Sheep is a sort of audio book when you look at it in the right light, Moran said.
““I love telling stories and developing characters through my songs,” he said. “Each track on this record could be considered its own short story with enough ambiguity for the listener to fill in the details.”
“I just hope that these songs resonate with someone the way other artists’ songs resonate with me,” he continued. “All we can really hope for as songwriters is to have that shared experience and emotional connection that music brings.”
You can stream and/or buy Moran’s album “Black Sheep”: https://mattmoran.bandcamp.com.
Check out Matt Moran via his many social media sites and website: https://www.mattmoranmusic.com.
The classic rock/psychedelic singularity known as Cashroh is looking for the right fit to take over lead singer duties after long-time frontman Kerry Hartman left the band to pursue other endeavors.
Bassist Ben Ellis said that shows are waiting. You must be able to do weekend road trips out of state for festivals/rallies’s/cool venues. The band is wanting someone with classic rock/blues vocal chops and stage presence.
If you’re interested in getting a tryout, contact the band via its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cashrohofficial.
For this week’s Songs for the Sequestration, I thought it was nice to have run into a newly released song from the late great Tom Petty. That’s testament to the immortality of a legendary artist, it keeps a legacy alive even when the body can’t. Click on the link on the online edition to go straight to the video of ”Leave Virginia Alone”: https://youtu.be/Vw_nxXpcXXc.
Daughters singer Alexis Marshall has an offering of some unique musical madness that’s a sonic masterpiece of pounding paranoia that merges into a disasterpiece of alternative performance art combined with punk rock vitality in ”Nature In Three Movements”: https://youtu.be/V_rrzbsywLM.
To me, it’s like if Tom Waits was in IDLES. That’s pretty cool.
Death Cab for Cutie has released a five song collection called ”The Georgia EP’” that features cover songs of Georgia artists. It’s awesome work by a pretty awesome band and benefits the voter’s rights organization Fair Fight Action, ahead of the state’s two upcoming Senate run-off elections.
Here’s video from the band joined at a concert in 2016 by Peter Buck and Mike Mills of REM covering the iconic Georgia group’s 1980s college rock classic ”Fall On Me” that still retains its power: https://youtu.be/g3E-y3GfBEU.
