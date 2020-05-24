Just a few short weeks before the first reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., Bart McClenny was named director of the Museum of the Great Plains.
It was a succession that had been years in the making. McClenny, who was hired on as deputy director of the museum in 2011, had been on track to replace retiring Director John Hernandez pending board approval. On Feb. 19, the board approved his promotion.
“I actually have a deeper history with the museum,” McClenny said. “In ’91, I worked here as a volunteer. Then again around ’96 or ’97 as a volunteer and a part-time employee. I don’t think I was ever here for longer than six months. But I still knew all the staff when I came back, so it was an easy transition.”
McClenny grew up in Duncan before moving to Norman to attend school at the University of Oklahoma. There, he graduated with a degree is history. The only thing he knew at the time was that he didn’t want to be a teacher.
In his final year at OU, McClenny worked in the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. He credits his time there with helping him discover his love for museums. Or rather, rediscover.
“Even though I grew up going to museums for whatever reason, I had never thought about working at a museum before that,” McClenny said.
After graduation, McClenny accepted a position at the historic Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, where he worked for a few years before coming back north to Oklahoma and accepting a position with the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Before being hired as deputy director at Great Plains in 2011, he was serving as the director for The Museum of the Western Prairie in Altus.
“I’ve been worked in museums since I graduated college, I’m lucky that way. I got to do what I decided I wanted to do,” McClenny said.
The past has always fascinated McClenny. As he sees it, the past affects everything in the present and shapes everything in the future. For him, studying history gives him an insight into those processes. But it’s also more than that.
“The thing that I think is really useful about a history degree, it’s great if you can remember dates and names, but to me it’s really more about giving you a framework on how to think about things,” McClenny said. “Whatever you look at historically across the world you are applying that same way of looking at history.”
McClenny came into the director’s position with plans to increase participatory events at the museum. COVID-19, of course, changed those plans. On March 17, less than a month after his promotion, McClenny oversaw the closing of the museum to the public. Not long after, the museum’s eight full-time employees began work from home.
Working from home didn’t come naturally to all of the museum’s employees, many of whom had to take on new roles in order to manage the transition.
“We are a very public facing institution,” McClenny said. “If there is a person at the front desk that can’t be at the desk it changes what they are able to do.”
One area the museum staff has been focused on during their time at home has been social media. Many of the museum’s patrons keep track of the institution through things like Facebook, so staff has been making regular posts and interacting with the community.
Additionally, the museum’s collections software is in the process of being retooled into a cloud-based interface that will allow staff to work more easily from home in the future should the need arise.
“I hope we don’t shut down again, but if there is a resurgence, we will be better prepared to do our work than the first time around,” McClenny said.
The staff returned to the building on May 1. They have spent the past few weeks preparing for the museum’s reopening. The next board of directors meeting is scheduled for June 17; McClenny said a decision will be made then on when to reopen.
“I have board members that pay close attention to infection rates and what the governor is saying, so they are in tune with what is going on,” McClenny said.
Meanwhile, McClenny and his staff are working diligently to prepare to welcome visitors back to the museum. Once a semblance of normalcy has been restored, McClenny hopes to not only be able to reopen the museum, but to ramp up the after hours offerings.
“I love storytelling, and I’d like to see use do something with that … key it to the Plains and tie it to the mission of the museum, but invite people to come and tell stories,” McClenny said. “I’d really like to see us do something that ties into the stories of the area. It’s a direction a lot of museums are moving in.”
While his tenure so far has been marked by one of the strangest, most trying times in recent memory, McClenny is unbowed by the pressure he has faced. His years of experience have taught him that this situation too can be viewed through the framework of history and, as with all things, it too shall pass.