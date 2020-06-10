The staff at the Museum of the Great Plains have been hard at work preparing to reopen the museum to the public, which will occur today.
On Monday evening, the museum’s board met to discuss the potential reopening date. The board voted to reopen today, a full 17 days before its next regularly scheduled meeting.
“Since our last board meeting, they have been paying attention to what has been going on in the state and in our area here locally and decided to have an early meeting to discuss reopening as quickly as we can,” said Museum Director Bart McClenny.
The board also has agreed to continue to pay attention to the number of COVID-19 cases in the area and is prepared to take necessary actions if needed up to and including shutting the museum down again.
“If we see a need to take a board level action or do anything major, they’d make that decision quickly,” McClenny said.
The museum will reopen at 10 a.m. today and will be open until 5 p.m. Those hours will remain in place Monday through Saturday until July 1 when the museum will pick back up its Sunday operations.
All public areas of the museum will be reopened with plenty of precautions in place, according to McClenny.
“We have lots of signage reminding people to socially distance and we ask that everyone wear a mask though we won’t require one,” McClenny said. “We have hand sanitizer stations and signs about washing your hands, really just encouraging people to do what they should already know to do at this point.”
One thing McClenny isn’t worried about is metering crowds.
“We aren’t really worried about having large crowds all at once and we aren’t anticipating shoulder-to-shoulder traffic,” McClenny said. “If for some reason we did see that we were going to have 500 visitors or something, then we would try and meter traffic. We’ve just never had that many people show up at once, and we have a fairly large area so people can easily spread out and social distance here.”
Returning visitors will find a few changes in the museum. The trading post will not be staffed for the time being, though visitors are free to walk through the trading post. Additionally, the buffalo hide tepee that once stood in the gallery has since been replaced by a painted canvas tepee.
“The old tepee went up in the late ‘90s so it has been in there for over 20 years,” McClenny said. “It was made out of buffalo hide and it had gotten so brittle that people would, inadvertently, tear it or punch holes in it. It was just coming apart, so we replaced it with a canvas tepee.”
According to McClenny, anyone who was able to see the old tepee will be impressed by the new one.
Alongside the new tepee, there is a new traveling exhibit available to visitors. “Kid Inventor,” was developed by the Science Museum Oklahoma-based Oklahoma Museum Network and funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation. The exhibit is fully interactive and hands-on.
Kids can design, build and test their own inventions in the new exhibit. The exhibit also features a “Tech Studio” that will let kids get a taste of animation, coding and sound engineering.
“Kid Inventor” will be at the Museum of the Great Plains for the next six months.
“We’re just happy to be opening again,” McClenny said. “I counted it up and we’ve been closed to the public for 85 days, so we’re all excited to have people back in the museum.”