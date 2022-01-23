There’s a deep allure to photos without context — images that stand alone with a provocative air of mystery.
Three staff members at the Museum of the Great Plains know that better than anyone, after putting together the museum’s latest photographic exhibit, “Random Film.”
The exhibit presents 79 photos. There’s no overall theme to the images. Most are from Southwest Oklahoma, but some are from nearby states. The only rule was for the three curators to find images they thought were provocative, for one reason or another.
Jim Whiteley, the registrar for the museum and one of the curators of the exhibit, said that while the exhibit was conceived as something easy to bring to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, it turned out to be a far bigger undertaking than they anticipated.
“We thought we’d get it done fairly quickly,” Whiteley said. “It ended up taking quite a while. Just going through all the photos took a long time.”
The process started with more than 1,000 photos from the museum’s vast archive. Bart McClenny, the museum director, Deborah Baroff, the archivist, and Whiteley got to work looking at and discussing photos, and eventually worked the selection down to 150 photos, then finally, after more debate, to the 79 on display.
The selected photos line the wall of the photographic exhibit room of the museum, overlooking several display cases filled with cameras and other photography equipment spanning the whole history of the medium. A large, mostly-wooden panoramic camera from the 1910s features in one case, and at the other end of the room, an early digital camera from the 1990s sits in another.
McClenny said that, though he was excited to be part of the team curating the exhibit, he eventually had to hand most of the work over to Whitely and Baroff.
“I wanted to be involved with it more,” McClenny said. “I eventually just told them they were on their own for this one. I’m really happy with how it turned out.”
Photographs on display feature more than 100 years of Lawton’s history. There’s a wide shot of people gathered in a vast, open field, awaiting land auction in Lawton, from 1901, and three pictures of Lawton’s downtown, documenting its growth over 50 years.
Other pictures are harder to contextualize, such as several portraits of African Americans in Lawton, each taken by the same photographer, from the 1910s and 1920s. Many of these depict people whose identities are unknown, lost to time.
Whiteley said that the mysterious nature of these photos, with unknown subjects in some, unknown photographers and dates in others, is one of the biggest draws for the exhibit.
“You can sort of make up your own story for some of them, while you look at them,” Whitely said. “You can try to think of who these people were.”