In the final years of his life, Tim Poteete had a single-minded devotion — getting a new Trading Post built at the Museum of the Great Plains. That work will start in earnest next month, without Poteete.
For more than two decades, Poteete served as the museum’s resident historical interpreter. An educator and an entertainer with an expertise in fur trapping, Poteete made a big impression on generations of Lawton area children — and most adults, too.
Ian Swart, the man filling Poteete’s shoes at the museum now, knew him since he was a child. Poteete taught him how to hitch a mule-driven wagon, and gave him an early interest in history — particularly that of the Plains — that would last the rest of his life.
“There’s a whole generation of people here who remember him,” Swart said. “A lot of people have come to visit the Trading Post, and some know about Tim’s death, some don’t. The ones that don’t are shocked. A lot of people come in specifically to see him.”
Poteete died in December of last year. Before his death, he was involved in the building of the new post down to the minute details. The planning was done with constant input from Poteete, who had regular meetings with the designers. His fingerprints are all over the post’s design, and his wife, Julie Poteete, has seen to it personally it will stay that way.
“She told me, after Tim’s death, I was not allowed to change a single thing about the design,” Swart said.
Poteete also personally sought out the man who serves as master builder for the new post, Bill Bailey, a Colorado-based mason who has specialized in this type of historical building since the late 1980s.
Poteete and Bailey were members of The American Mountain Men, an association for historical interpreters who enjoy rugged outdoorsmanship. Members of the group often camp in the wilderness in handmade clothing, living out their nights with none of the comforts of the modern age.
Poteete had kept in touch with Bailey over the years, giving him updates on the state of the Trading Post project. Now, even in death, Poteete’s plans still guide the work of Bailey’s hand.
“We talked a lot about the project through the years,” Bailey said. “He would talk to me about the planning, and more recently, always say, ‘I think we’re really getting this thing started now.”
There’s something larger-than-life about Bailey. On a sunny and excessively warm Monday morning, Bailey appears as a character right out of a movie, with a straw hat, Ray Ban sunglasses, and a corn cob pipe that he puffs on while he unloads his cargo of wood, some milled planks, some rough-hewn, many still with bark exteriors. When asked how many people in the U.S. do the kind of work he does, he answers with surprising bravado.
“That’s a tough question to answer,” Bailey said. “A lot of people think they do it.”
Bailey’s bravado is well-earned. The arduous task of cutting and milling the wood falls mostly to Bailey, who works with only one assistant, a 16-year-old he is training in masonry. While museum staff help put the boards together, the more complex building is done solely by Bailey and his protege.
“I cut the boards, I crawl underneath the building myself,” Bailey said. “I’m involved in every single aspect of the building from start to finish.”
Poteete and Bailey shared a deep conviction that the old post was not as historically accurate in appearance as it should be. Galvanized steel and modern wood were details that bothered Poteete, and drove him to choose Bailey for the job of rebuilding.
The Trading Post is no small undertaking. The building has a modern-concrete foundation that can be seen from the outside. All evidence of this, according to Bailey, must be erased. The fireplaces in the post don’t draw properly, occasionally spilling smoke into the buildings. To fix this problem, Bailey will need to raise the concrete “fire boxes” of the fireplaces by two or three feet each. Some of the wood in the old post is made from repurposed telephone poles, a sight Bailey finds particularly offensive.
“To anyone with a wood-eye, that sticks out like a sore thumb, especially in an educational setting,” Bailey said.
Some onlookers without an eye for wood, or a deep historical knowledge of building practices, may wonder why it is that Bailey puts in the extra work. For Bailey, it’s the only reason to do the job. It’s his passion, and his philosophy is that everything be done right.
“Especially in an educational setting like this, we have a duty to do everything as accurately as possible, to the best of our abilities, because people will believe what we tell them, and what we show them,” Bailey said. “I’ll cheat where I can, but not anywhere where people can see it.”
Poteete never lived to see his post built, though he put off his retirement to see the project through. The old post he spent much of his life inside will come down in June, and the new one will be finished around next September.
When it’s done, the post will stand as a wood and concrete epitaph, a tribute to the legacy of Tim Poteete.