For over 50 years The Museum of The Great Plains has served the residents of Southwest Oklahoma as one of the premier destinations for anyone looking to explore the area’s past. The museum offers the exhibit-based presentations of a traditional museum alongside innovative discovery-based activities.
“One of the things we try to push here at the museum is that we want to get away from the traditional museum model of everything being static, you know, look but don’t touch. There has been a big focus on utilizing different means of interacting with the material,” said Trevor Williams, education coordinator for The Museum of the Great Plains.
When Williams was hired last September, he was asked to find a way to reinvigorate an underutilized auditorium in the museum’s main gallery. He immediately suggested turning the space into a theater.
“I looked around and said,’ you know, this place is basically purpose built to be a movie theater and they seemed to really like the idea,” Williams said.
After about four months of planning and searching for an organization that could install a screen and projector, Williams’ plan was realized at the beginning of this year when a digital projector and brand-new screen were installed in the auditorium.
After working out some bugs with the audio the museum officially opened the new theater in February and is currently showing a rotation of films in celebration of Black History Month.
“Last week we had a school group from Elgin come through and I actually saw some of the group sit down and watch some of the Buffalo Soldier documentary,” Williams said.
While the theater is currently running special films, including the documentary about the Buffalo Soldiers, Williams said that he is mostly focused on shoring up a core slate of programs that will run throughout the day. Visitors to the museum will be able to consult a posted schedule outside of the theater with times, descriptions and lengths of available films.
“Later on down the road we might try to think about seasonal or event programming,” Williams said. “But right now we’re just doing core stuff about the history of Lawton and Oklahoma. We have a documentary about Mattie Beal that will be among the films.”
The Beal documentary is one that Williams said can’t really be viewed in many other places outside of the museum.
“The Mattie Beal film was actually developed by students over at Cameron University,” Williams said. “I can’t imagine people are going to find it in a ton of other places.”
For residents wanting to try out the new theater Williams stressed that it was a part of the museum and included with the price of admission.
“We aren’t charging people extra for it, we just want people to be aware of it,” Williams said.
Saturday, Feb. 29, will be an excellent day to visit the museum as it is hosting a day of free admission in honor of Leap Day.
“It’s called ‘Leap of Kindness Day,’ and it will be a free entrance day. We’re hoping to see big numbers that weekend. And I’m hoping to see a lot of people in the new theater,” Williams said.
For more information about The Museum of the Great Plains, visit discovermgp.org.