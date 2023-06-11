Southwest Oklahoma mural

Artist Lucas Simmons answers questions about his mural of Southwest Oklahoma, during its unveiling at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Simmons has been tasked by the Oklahoma Arts Council with creating four panels for the Labor Omnia Vincit mural, which will spotlight the four quadrants of the state by illustrating the top features in each. The Southwest mural is the second Simmons has done.

 Courtesy photo

There are certain sights, tastes, aromas and sounds associated with Southwest Oklahoma.

It was Lucas Simmons’ job to capture them. In paint.

