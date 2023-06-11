There are certain sights, tastes, aromas and sounds associated with Southwest Oklahoma.
It was Lucas Simmons’ job to capture them. In paint.
Simmons, an artist in Shawnee, was selected by the Oklahoma Arts Council to create the Labor Omnia Vincit mural, a four-panel work that will highlight the state’s industries, natural resources, flora and fauna, and people. Each of the 8.5-foot by 10.5-foot panels (to be displayed in the ground floor Rotunda of the State Capitol) represents a quadrant of the state. The panel dedicated in late May is the one representing Southwest Oklahoma. Southeast Oklahoma’s panel already is on display.
It was “a process,” Simmons said, about a commissioned project he took on for multiple reasons. One major benefit was long-term security, Simmons admits, saying his four-panel commitment means he has a secured job for awhile (something not all artists can claim). In addition, the work is designed to be a narrative, telling the story of Oklahoma.
“I’m from Oklahoma,” Simmons said, explaining he wanted to be the one to tell that story.
The works are centered around the state’s official motto Labor Omnia Vincit (Latin for Work Conquers All), and that meant the panels are focused, in part, on the major industries that make up Oklahoma. Simmons said Oklahoma really has four major industries, and that was — or will be — the centerpiece of each panel: northwest is ranches, northeast is oil, southeast is timber and southwest is agriculture.
So, each panel becomes a vignette of the quadrant of the state it represents, Simmons said.
“It’s a panoramic view of Oklahoma,” he said, explaining that when the four panels are placed on the walls of the Capitol Rotunda, it will allow viewers to walk from one quadrant of the state to another.
That’s one reason the details are important.
The process begins with the part Simmons likes the least: research. It’s research. It’s visits and making drawings of those areas. It’s culling through photographs to see if he can find something that works. When all else fails, it’s calling on people he knows or “people I know who know other people” to pose as models for those depicted in his painting. It’s taking those people and moving things — maybe cutting off an arm to place it somewhere else — or resizing something to make it work in the painting.
It’s also a process he is refining with each panel.
“The last one, when I’m done, probably will be better. I’ll have had lots of practice on how it goes,” Simmons said of the creative process that he enjoys.
At first glance, the details are obvious. In Southwest Oklahoma’s panel, many of the figures represent the agricultural nature of the area: lifting hay bales, carrying a watermelon, toting cotton sacks, carrying a crate filled with strawberries. But the diversity of people is represented, too. Native Americans have a prominent place. So do the area’s military connections: a soldier is saluting in the far right corner, while in the center, a mechanic (based on a friend of his who is a mechanic) is toting an airplane propeller.
But, look a little closer. There are smaller details that you may not notice on first glance.
The Kiowa artist in the center is wearing a pin from the Quartz Mountain Arts Institute on her lapel (a reference to the summer youth arts camp held at Lone Wolf’s Quartz Mountain State Park). Standing next to the peanut farmer is a Spanish teacher, carrying Spanish textbooks. The clouds in the upper right corner partially obscure an airplane.
Pay attention: when all four panels are complete and installed, there will be a scavenger hunt to see how many details people can find.
Simmons’ favorite parts of the panel?
“The cotton bags were fun to paint,” he said.
Southern Oklahoma’s panels are done, and Simmons has moved to his final two: northeast and northwest Oklahoma. So now, it’s back to research.
“It’s the part I don’t enjoy very much,” Simmons said, adding he’d rather be painting.