'MultiVersus' a colorful, fun brawler for all audiences

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has a hit on its hands with “MultiVersus.”
At first glance, the mascot brawler, platform fighter or whatever terminology one wants to label it with may look like yet another generic “Super Smash Bros.” clone. After all, Sony attempted one during the PlayStation 3 generation with “PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale” that looked fun, but was the complete opposite when you got your hands on a controller. Nickelodeon attempted one with “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” that was met with mixed reception. But “MultiVersus” has hit all the right notes — it has a nice clean art style, the controls feel extremely responsive and it’s simply fun and addicting to play.
“MultiVersus” gathers mascots from across a whole plethora of Warner Bros franchises. One might initially ask, “What mascots does WB have to offer?” It’s not like we’re going to see Humphrey Bogart’s Rick duking it out with Dirty Harry, right? But when you take a look at their list, the possibilities are endless. Just the slate of DC characters alone has been enough to justify multiple “Injustice” fighter titles from NetherRealm Studios. The aforementioned developer and its most famous franchise, “Mortal Kombat,” are also owned by Warner Bros. Throw in “Harry Potter,” as problematic as J.K. Rowling has become; the entirety of the Hanna-Barbera catalog with the likes of “Scooby-Doo” and the “Flintstones;” and even the MonsterVerse and you’ve got a stew cooking. The game already features 17 playable characters from a wide range of franchises, and it hasn’t even scratched the surface of what characters could be included. The possibilities are endless.
“MultiVersus” separates itself from other games of a similar style with a greater focus on mechanics and classes. There are five main classes in the game: brawler, tank, assassin, support and mage. They’re all relatively balanced against each other, so that one isn’t particularly dominant over another. But each has their own unique playstyle. The bruiser focuses on straight damage by using powerful attacks and gadgets to quickly pound their opponents into submission. The tank can absorb damage, as well as dish it out. Assassin’s are nimble and do quick damage combinations to rack up damage points on the opponents quickly. They’re not as heavy as other characters and can be knocked out quicker than others, but they’re fierce fighters that rely on speed and quick reflexes. Support characters are all about aiding teammates in two-player matches with attack buffs, heals and rescues. Mage characters can conjure weapons and other ranged attacks and rely on cartoon gimmick mechanics to frustrate and confuse opponents.
Matches are won by damaging an opponent enough to knock them off either the sides of the map, the top or the bottom — similar to “Super Smash Bros.” That and the basic premise of a cartoonish fighting game are where the similarities with Nintendo’s perennial franchise end. There are undoubtedly going to be a massive amount of comparisons between the two titles, but they’re no more similar than “Mortal Kombat” and “Street Fighter.”
“MultiVersus” feels much closer to an actual fighting game than other similar titles. That’s not to say “Smash Bros.” doesn’t require skill and time to learn a character’s move set and combos. But “MultiVersus” focuses on the dynamics between each opponent, how a tank character faces off against a mage character (for example) and the intricacies of the combat. The gameplay has been distilled down to a fine point with a greater emphasis on skill above randomness and chance. Advanced mechanics covered in a series of advanced tutorials are important to consistently winning.
One of the biggest barriers to entry for fighting games is often the high skill ceiling and the relatively large gap between casual players and more committed individuals. Most fighting games are just downright bad at teaching new players the mechanics of the title, leaving many to drop off relatively quickly because they simply are not enjoying a game that they don’t understand how to play. “MultiVersus” features a surprising number of individual tutorials that go deep in explaining the mechanics, so that anyone can pick up a controller and learn how to play at their own pace. The game also features a lab area that players can go into and pick any character they would like to experiment with. This goes a long way toward accessibility for new players.
“MultiVersus” is a free-to-play title with a rotating roster of unlocked characters. Wonder Woman, a tank character, is free for anyone who completes the basic tutorials at the start of the game. Currently, Superman, Garnet from “Steven Universe,” Reindog who is a completely new character and Finn from “Adventure Time” are available for free — covering each playable class aside from mage. Those characters will be rotated out in the next week or so for a new selection of free playable characters. Any character can be unlocked by paying either gold, currency earned in-game during regular matches and for completing the battlepass, or by purchasing glimmer. Currently, character unlock costs range between 1,500-3,000 gold. Winning a match earns about 16 gold per match with a 100 gold bonus for the first win of the day. But as most matches end within three to five minutes, your gold will accumulate fairly quickly. Playing probably five to eight matches a day, I can unlock a 3,000 gold character in three to four days.
The great thing about “MultiVersus” is that the lab area allows you to try out every character, whether you’ve unlocked them or not, so that you can test out which one’s playstyle you prefer in order to start working toward unlocking them. There’s nothing more frustrating in a free-to-play fighter than working to unlock a character and they’re just incompatible with your playstyle. You can also change one of four perks that each character will start with that are modifiers that can include things like additional damage points, better recovery or more powerful special moves. The lab is perfect for finding the character that best suits you and then determining which loadout is the best for your playstyle.
The game is relatively barebones at the moment, in its open beta stage. The roster of characters is surprisingly deep, but there are only a handful of stages available. The battlepass, which will change in about two weeks, is small enough to clear out in a couple of weeks, but doesn’t really have a whole lot of stuff at the moment. But more characters, stages and customization options will be coming with season one, which doesn’t have a date yet, but should be before the end of the month. So the best advice is just to use the gold payouts right now to unlock characters.
“MultiVersus” has the potential to be the “Fortnite” of fighters. That may sound like a ridiculous statement (probably, because it is), but there’s enough addictive gameplay that’s accessible enough for anyone to pick up and battle against bots, but deep enough to go online and really engage in some competitive matches. Gold payouts are the same, whether you play matchmaking versus a bot or against a human, so don’t feel pressured to go online until you’re confident enough to face other humans.
“MultiVersus” is free to play on the Xbox Series consoles, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.
