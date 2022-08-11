'MultiVersus' a colorful, fun brawler for all audiences
Courtesy photo

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has a hit on its hands with “MultiVersus.”

At first glance, the mascot brawler, platform fighter or whatever terminology one wants to label it with may look like yet another generic “Super Smash Bros.” clone. After all, Sony attempted one during the PlayStation 3 generation with “PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale” that looked fun, but was the complete opposite when you got your hands on a controller. Nickelodeon attempted one with “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” that was met with mixed reception. But “MultiVersus” has hit all the right notes — it has a nice clean art style, the controls feel extremely responsive and it’s simply fun and addicting to play.

Recommended for you