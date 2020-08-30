It’s been nearly six months, but the AMC Patriot 13 is back open this weekend.
The theater, along with every other AMC across the nation, abruptly closed in March when COVID-19 began spreading uncontrollably. What was once supposed to be a temporary closure of “a few weeks,” turned into a months-long ordeal that was originally supposed to end in “mid-June,” before the chain finally set a firm opening window of Aug. 21-Sept. 3. A handful of AMC theaters opened more than a week ago, offering discounted tickets of 15 cents for the first day to entice customers back. The Patriot 13’s opening was delayed a week, but was full speed ahead Thursday with the release of “The New Mutants” in IMAX, alongside a helping of smaller titles and classics.
COVID-19 has not been eradicated, and numbers have spiked recently in Comanche County. So it’s understandable if individuals want to stay away from a pastime that involves sitting in crowded dark rooms with relatively poor ventilation. But AMC has enacted a plethora of cleaning procedures in order to ensure that customers are as safe as possible. There’s still the risk, admittedly, but it’s mitigated.
The first thing you’ll notice when returning to an AMC theater is the signage everywhere warning about the dangers of COVID-19 and advertising the theater’s new policies in order to combat it. We’ve all seen this in just about every business that’s reopened since the pandemic started. Stickers are plastered all over the floor to assist with social distancing. Self-serve fountain drink machines are now monitored by employees. The menu options have been reduced drastically to little more than popcorn and a drink. Though it’s interesting to see that during the downtime, AMC has remodeled the snack area to create space for a Macguffin’s Bar, where alcohol will be sold at a later date. Hand sanitizer stations are positioned in numerous places. And the biggest thing of all: everyone is wearing a mask.
Masks are required to enter the theater. Everyone must wear one when walking around and when seated while watching the movie. The only time you’re allowed to take off your mask is when eating popcorn or drinking your drink. It’s mildly uncomfortable, but it’s the most basic of sacrifices in order to enjoy movies on the big screen again.
Movie selection and times have been reduced in order to give employees additional time to clean the auditoriums, once customers have left. AMC employees now use electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to clean seats and rails. HEPA filter vacuums are used on all floors. Any high traffic areas are also constantly cleaned and disinfected.
The latest science now points to COVID-19 being an airborne aerosol virus, with particles that can stay in the air for an extended amount of time. The Centers for Disease control warns indoor spaces with recycled air could contribute to the spread of COVID-19. So AMC has installed new MERV13 air filters in the air conditioning units and ensured that all HVAC systems do not use recycled air.
These precautions and new procedures could be seen first-hand Thursday, as the first customers returned to the Patriot 13 since March. There were minor hiccups, as everyone has to readjust to a new normal of movie viewing temporarily, until this virus can be fully stopped. No one seemed to mind the mask mandate, and aside from an issue with fountain drink machines not working temporarily, the process was smooth.
Admittedly, going to the movie theater right now is still a risk. But the Patriot 13 is back open, the lights are bright and the biggest movies are back on the big screen for the first time in nearly six months. It felt good to see a new movie in IMAX, and more are coming up in the coming weeks and months. This might not be the theater experience we remember in March — with a huge selection of food and drink options and unlimited refills — but it’s still one worth enjoying, if you feel the risk is worth it.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.